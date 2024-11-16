Victor Wembanyama's Official Injury Status For Mavs-Spurs Game
On Saturday evening, the San Antonio Spurs will be in Dallas to play the Mavericks.
For the game, the Spurs could be without their best player, as Victor Wembanyama is on the injury report.
Wembanyama is averaging 22.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 33.9% from the three-point range in 13 games.
Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype: "Victor Wembanyama is questionable tonight against the Dallas Mavericks with a right knee contusion. Tre Jones is probable to make his return after missing the last 12 games with a right ankle sprain for the San Antonio Spurs."
The Spurs are 6-7 in their first 13 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
They are 1-4 in their first five games on the road away from San Antonio.
Most recently, the Spurs lost to the Los Angeles Lakers lost by a score of 120-115.
Wembanyama finished the loss with 28 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 12/25 from the field and 4/13 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Following their showdown with Dallas, the Spurs will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Wembanyama is in his second season in the NBA.
As for the Mavs, they are 5-7 in their first 12 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.
They have lost four straight games.