Video Of Dallas Mavericks Star Kyrie Irving Went Viral
Kyrie Irving is among the best (and most popular) players in NBA history.
The 2016 NBA Champion was recently seen on a vacation in Greece.
A clip of Irving showing young kids basketball moves (at the beach) got a lot of views on social media (h/t X users @O_Ross_O_Geller and @TheDunkCentral).
Via NBACentral: "Kyrie randomly teaching basketball to kids in Greece while on vacation
What a guy 🤞"
Irving is seen by many as the most skilled player in basketball history.
Therefore, that is a moment those kids will never forget.
Via O_Ross_O_Geller (translated to English): "If I was there, I don't know how I would react. Think chilling on the beach with your cocktails and watching Kyrie give basketball lessons on the sand"
Irving is coming off his second season playing for the Dallas Mavericks.
He finished the year with averages of 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.
The Mavs were the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They reached the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season but lost to Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics (in five games).
Irving was the first pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Duke.
In addition to the Mavs, the future Hall of Famer has also spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets over 13 seasons in the league.