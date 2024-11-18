Viral Ben Simmons Play Leaves NBA Social Media With Mixed Emotions
On Sunday night, the Brooklyn Nets are playing the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Ben Simmons had one rebound and four assists in his first nine minutes of playing time.
Simmons was once among the best in the NBA at finishing at the rim.
However, a lot has been made about his confidence over the previous few seasons.
During Sunday's game, Simmons drove to the basket on a fast break and abruptly stopped.
He passed the ball to his teammate (who then turned it over).
Via Erik Slater of ClutchPoints: "Not good."
Many fans had mixed emotions about the viral clip.
@FullstopPicks: "Rudy Gobert has more confidence in his ability to score off the dribble than this guy lmao"
@GangCeltics: "It was 2 defenders there. He could’ve forced it but he passed it out. What are yall yappin bout"
@WilsonSy93: "This is what happens when he takes his talents for granted and doesn’t work hard"
@OfficialDomNBA: "Remember when he looked to score? 😮💨"
@CoolidgeRique: "People say hes productive lol. Most useless player in the nba. Dribbles nonstop cant do anything"
@BronGotGame: "josh hart closed the gap what was he gonna do"
Simmons came into the night with averages of 5.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 59.5% from the field in nine games.
He is in fourth season with the franchise.
The Nets will play their next game on Tuesday when they host LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.