WNBA Reveals Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu Opted Out of 3-Point Shootout
A lot of WNBA fans would've loved to see both Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty) and Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever) participate in the 3-Point Shootout during All-Star Weekend in Phoenix. Both had the opportunity, but they respectfully declined the invitation.
Chloe Peterson of the Indianapolis Star reported that both Ionescu and Clark received invitations to participate in this year's 3-Point Shootout. Both are tremendous shooters from deep, but decided not to take part in this year's event.
"The WNBA officially confirmed to me that Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu were invited to the 3-point competition on Friday, and both of them declined," Peterson reported.
Both Clark and Ionescu will be in Phoenix this weekend, participating in the WNBA All-Star Game. Clark will suit up for Team WNBA while Ionescu is on the U.S. Women's National Team (Team USA) roster.
Ionescu will also be headed to Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games.
Both Ionescu and Clark rank in the top-five in the WNBA in made 3-pointers this season. Ionescue ranks fourth, averaging 2.8 made shots from long range per game. Clark is fifth with 2.7 per contest.
Ionescu is shooting 34.5% from deep while Clark is shooting 32.7%.
The five competitors participating in the 3-Point Shootout are Marina Mabrey (Connecticut Sun), Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream), Stefanie Dolson (Washington Mystics), Jonquel Jones (New York Liberty) and Kayla McBride (Minnesota Lynx).
Both Ionescu and Clark are heading into the WNBA All-Star Game coming off record-setting performances. On Tuesday, Ionescu scored 30 points in the Liberty's 82-74 victory over the Connecticut Sun. It was the 13th time she's hit the 30-point mark in her career, setting a new franchise record.
Wednesday, Clark dished out a WNBA single-game record 19 assists to close out the first half of the season. She also leads the league in assists, averaging 8.2 per contest.
Catch Ionescu and Clark in Saturday's WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, July 20. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC.