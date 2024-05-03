Audi F1 News: Carlos Sainz Sets Record Straight on Contract
Carlos Sainz has clarified the ongoing speculations about his future in Formula 1 amid rumors of declining an offer from the incoming Audi team.
There has been a huge amount of speculation about where the Spanish driver will sign for the 2025 season after it was confirmed he is set to be replaced by seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari. Audi, which is acquiring Sauber in 2026, has been linked to Sainz multiple times with his father, Carlos Sainz Sr's relationship with the team. However, it was reported earlier this week that Sainz had decided to reject Audi's offer to drive for them alongside recently announced Nico Hulkenberg.
Sainz addressed the reports whilst speaking to the media ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, refuting the claims that he had rejected an offer from the German team. He commented, as quoted by Motorsport Week:
“No, that’s not correct. There’s no truth about it. Nothing to add.”
The connection between the Sainz family and Audi runs deep, with Carlos Sainz Sr., a celebrated rally driver, having a victorious history with the brand. Speaking about his fathers connection to the brand, Sainz added:
“Oh, for sure, my Dad you will always hear him say good things about Audi.
“The project and how confident he is that Audi will make it to the top in Formula 1.
“And if you follow the Volkswagen projects, every time they’ve been involved in motorsports – it doesn’t matter if it’s with Porsche, with Audi, all over the Volkswagen group – they’ve managed to win. And I think that’s a very important asset, that’s something very important to consider."
Despite the illustrious history and the ongoing advancements, Sainz remains unsure about his next steps.
“But in my decision and everything there’s a lot more factors involved.
“I really hope Audi in the future can fight for the win, because it would just mean one more car fighting for wins and a massive brand like they are.
“I wish them the best, without having decided if that’s a possibility for me or not.”