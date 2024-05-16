Haas F1 News: Ferrari Junior Driver Insists Nico Hulkenberg Exit Is His 'Chance' for Formula One Seat
As Nico Hulkenberg confirms his move to Sauber in 2025, Ferrari junior driver Ollie Bearman views this as his pivotal opportunity to secure a Formula One seat with Haas. Bearman, currently engaged in both Formula Two competitions, practice F1 sessions with Haas, and reserve driver duties for both Haas and Ferrari, is determined to showcase his readiness for a full-time seat.
With Nico Hulkenberg’s recent announcement about joining Sauber for the 2025 season, a vacant seat at Haas has caught the attention of ambitious British rookie Ollie Bearman. The British driver explained to the media in Imola, as quoted by Crash.net:
“Yes, of course I see it as my chance. But just because there is a seat free doesn't mean I'm entitled to it.
“I still have to go out there and earn it through good performances in F2, but even more so the six FPs that I'm doing. I have to perform well and show that I'm ready to win the F1.”
Bearman stood in for Carlos Sainz with Ferrari for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after the Spanish driver was taken for an appendectomy last-minute. He impressed on his F1 debut, taking home six points.
When asked if Haas had set Bearman any goals to hit to secure a seat for 2025, he responded:
“I haven't been set any goals, no. I think the pressure is mainly coming from myself because I tend to put a lot of pressure on myself.
“But I just want to keep learning, keep improving, like I said every time I drive the F1 car I'm always increasing my experience.
“I still haven't done many laps in F1 compared to the other guys so I just want to keep improving and maximise my potential. I don't see any reason we can't fight for the championship in F2 and I'm really motivated to do so.
“But these six FPs [Free Practice sessions with Haas] are of course six great opportunities to prove my talent and what I can do. I don't place any more weight on them than I do on the F2 because of course you need to show that you can compete and race well. F1 is not just about doing the fastest laps so yeah, 50-50.”