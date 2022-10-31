Red Bull team principal, Christian Horner, has spoken out about the teams refusal to speak to Sky Sports at the Mexican Grand Prix, and has confirmed that they will resume Sky Sports interviews at the next Grand Prix race weekend.

This all came after Sky Sports reporter, Ted Kravitz, made comments about Max Verstappen's 2021 championship win. The team have said that they felt the comments were unfair.

Verstappen's 2021 win at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has been a controversial subject since it happened, and even lost then race director Michael Masi his job.

Kravitz said during his post-race show, Ted's Notebook, at the Austin Grand Prix:

“[Hamilton] doesn't win a race all year, and then finally comes back at a track where he could win the first race all year, battling the same guy who won the race he was robbed in the previous year, and manages to finish ahead of him. "What a script and a story that would have been. But that's not the way the script turned out today, was it? Because the guy that beat him after being robbed actually overtook him, because he's got a quicker car, because of engineering and Formula One and design, and pretty much because of [Adrian Newey, Red Bull's chief technical officer] over there."

After the Red Bull team were made aware of the comments, Horner, Verstappen, Sergio Perez, and Helmut Marko, came together to agree to not speak to Sky Sports over the Mexican Grand Prix weekend.

Horner has since spoken about the situation and explained why they refused to speak to Sky Sports and that they will resume interviews with them at the next race weekend and the Brazilian Grand Prix.

He said:

“There were some derogatory comments made so we took a break from Sky for this race. Max was upset. We were upset and we made the decision to stand together as a team. “It won’t have done Sky any harm for us to lay down a marker. Some of the commentary is fair but some pieces are sensationalist, and saying we robbed anyone of the championship, as was said in Austin, is going too far. It is not impartial or fair or balanced. We have said our piece and will go back to normal next race.”

Although the team will speak to Sky Sports at the Brazilian GP, it is not clear as to whether they will speak specifically with Kravitz.