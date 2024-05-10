F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo Follows in Lewis Hamilton’s Footsteps With Insane Career Move Away From F1
Visa Cash App RB driver Daniel Ricciardo is embarking on a new venture in the entertainment industry away from Formula One. The Australian driver is set to become an executive producer for a new Hulu comedy series titled "Downforce."
In an intriguing career move that echoes the endeavors of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo is stepping into the world of media production. The Hulu series "Downforce" not only marks Ricciardo’s debut into entertainment but also underscores a growing trend among high-profile athletes engaging in the creative sector, particularly in projects that resonate with their careers.
"Downforce" presents a fictional narrative centered on the heiress of a family-owned Formula 1 team who is thrust into a leadership role. Her journey into the volatile world of F1 management promises comedic turns and poignant insights, akin to the narrative style seen in popular shows like "Entourage" and "Ballers." The official pilot description reads, according to Variety:
“When the heiress to a dynastic racing team is thrust back into the family business, she needs to make some hard choices about the future of the team and her family’s legacy.”
The series aims to draw in fans from Netflix's Drive to Survive which has propelled the sport in the United States and dramatically increased Ricciardo's fanbase.
It is becoming more and more common for Formula One drivers to expand their business ventures away from the sport. Hamilton is the executive producer of a Formula One film, reported to be called 'Apex', which is set to star Brad Pitt and Damson Idris. A release date has not been confirmed yet but it is likely to be in 2025.