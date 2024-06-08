F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo Forgotten As Yuki Tsunoda Gains Contract Extension
Visa Cash App RB has confirmed Yuki Tsunoda's continuation with the team until the 2025 Formula 1 season, marking a significant milestone as his fifth year in the championship. This development arrives amid Tsunoda consistently outshining his teammate, Daniel Ricciardo, in the current season's performances, who has so far been ignored with no hints of a contract renewal.
The decision to extend Tsunoda's contract was announced surprisingly early, with Team Principal Laurent Mekies and CEO Peter Bayer expressing their satisfaction well before the season's midpoint. Mekies praised Tsunoda's exceptional growth this season, noting his "phenomenal" improvements in natural speed and maturity. Mekies stated:
“The step up he has made this year is simply phenomenal, and he keeps surprising us all, race after race. There’s no doubting his natural speed to which he has now added a much more mature approach, and this combination makes him a very quick and consistent performer and a great team player."
Further emphasizing the dynamic development, Mekies added:
"We continue to get a better understanding of what he needs from us and vice versa, so we are progressing together, Yuki as a driver and the team, as Visa Cash App RB. We share the same ambitions, so there are several good reasons to continue our journey together. He still has a lot to give!”
Peter Bayer highlighted Tsunoda's roots in the Red Bull and Honda Junior Driver programmes, which have substantially contributed to his current high level of performance.
“Yuki is a graduate of both the Red Bull and Honda Junior Driver programmes and it’s thanks to a good job from all parties that he’s been able to reach his current level of performance," Bayer explained. He also noted Tsunoda's broad appeal, adding: “As the saying goes, ‘never change a winning team;' his popularity makes him very popular with fans around the world. We are excited that he is staying with us,” he concluded.
The timing and nature of Tsunoda's progress have resonated not only within the confines of the technical team but also with Tsunoda himself, evidenced by his satisfaction and shared vision with the team's forward-looking strategies.
However, as the Japanese driver prepares to continue his trajectory with Visa Cash App RB, the future remains uncertain for his teammate, Daniel Ricciardo, who appears increasingly sidelined by the new developments. Ricciardo's current struggles contrast sharply with his teammate's huge improvements, painting a stark picture of shifting dynamics within the team.
This situation poses crucial questions about Ricciardo's role in the team, and whether his contract will be renewed for next season. After all, Liam Lawson is waiting in the wings for his opportunity to shine.