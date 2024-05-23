F1 News: Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin Future Questioned - 'Not Good Enough'
Despite securing a multi-year contract extension with Aston Martin that extends through 2026, questions about Fernando Alonso's future at the team continue. The deal reaffirms the Spanish driver's commitment to Aston Martin amidst swirling rumors of potential switches to rival team's like Red Bull or Mercedes. However, former F1 driver Giancarlo Fisichella claims that Alonso could still move teams if he is not given a competitive car.
During a recent interview with DAZN, Fisichella commented:
“Fernando has shown the experience that he has and he’s still in great shape both mentally and physically. Considering he is 42-years-old, he is so competitive and it’s difficult to see a driver racing in F1 when he’s 39.
“But Fernando is still racing and still wants to race for the next few years which is amazing. He just needs a competitive car to fight for the championship and for podium finishes. At the moment, Aston Martin isn’t as competitive as it was last year. Last year, they started the season very well but then the development of the car wasn’t good enough compared to Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes.
“It’s a good car but not good enough to score the points so it’s difficult for Fernando.”
The former driver continued:
“He’s just signed the new contract with Aston Martin but in Formula One, anything is possible. Aston Martin are investing a lot to build a competitive car for Fernando.
"It will be difficult this year but in 2025, maybe it will be better. I’m not sure whether Aston Martin is a team that will be able to compete with Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull.”
Aston Martin is currently in the fifth position in the Constructors' Standings with 44 points behind Mercedes with 79 points and ahead of RB with 20 points. Alonso has contributed 33 of those points and currently sits in ninth position in the Drivers' Standings.