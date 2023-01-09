FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has taken to Twitter to defend the possibility of expanding the F1 grid.

Andretti Autosport announced last week that they have joined forces with Cadillac and General Motors in the hopes to push them forward with their goal of bringing an 'all-American' team to the F1 grid. Sulayem welcomed the new partnership for consideration, however, the news has been met with some backlash.

Sulayem posted to Twitter to defend the decision to possibly expand the grid. He wrote:

"It is surprising that there has been some adverse reaction to the @Cadillac and @FollowAndretti news. The @FIA has accepted the entries of smaller, successful organisations in recent years. "We should be encouraging prospective F1 entries from global manufacturers like @GM and thoroughbred racers like Andretti and others. Interest from teams in growth markets adds diversity and broadens @F1's appeal."

F1 fans shared their thoughts in the comments. One responded:

"More teams means less money for the teams. It's not surprising that the teams are against new competitors if it means they get a smaller cut"

Some team principals have voiced their concerns of the addition of another team diluting the sport, such as Mercedes chief Toto Wolff.

Another fan commented:

"Wait who reacted adversely?! Surely this is good news for everyone"

The sport has been gaining in popularity in the US, especially since the release of Netflix's Drive To Survive, we have already seen this with the additions of the Miami and Las Vegas Grand Prix. Additionally, Williams have signed rookie American driver Logan Sargeant to drive for them in 2023 which will bring more interest in from the US.

Having a team like Andretti, who already has a large fan base from competing in the likes of IndyCar and Formula E, will bring a new audience to F1, which is surely something the FIA will be considering.