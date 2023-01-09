Skip to main content

F1 News: FIA Receives Backlash Over Potential Grid Expansion

Mohammed Ben Sulayem brands Andretti as "thoroughbred racers".

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has taken to Twitter to defend the possibility of expanding the F1 grid. 

Andretti Autosport announced last week that they have joined forces with Cadillac and General Motors in the hopes to push them forward with their goal of bringing an 'all-American' team to the F1 grid. Sulayem welcomed the new partnership for consideration, however, the news has been met with some backlash. 

USATSI_19574430_168396005_lowres

Sulayem posted to Twitter to defend the decision to possibly expand the grid. He wrote:

"It is surprising that there has been some adverse reaction to the @Cadillac and @FollowAndretti news. The @FIA has accepted the entries of smaller, successful organisations in recent years. 

"We should be encouraging prospective F1 entries from global manufacturers like @GM and thoroughbred racers like Andretti and others. Interest from teams in growth markets adds diversity and broadens @F1's appeal."

F1 fans shared their thoughts in the comments. One responded:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"More teams means less money for the teams. It's not surprising that the teams are against new competitors if it means they get a smaller cut"

Some team principals have voiced their concerns of the addition of another team diluting the sport, such as Mercedes chief Toto Wolff.

Another fan commented:

"Wait who reacted adversely?! Surely this is good news for everyone"

The sport has been gaining in popularity in the US, especially since the release of Netflix's Drive To Survive, we have already seen this with the additions of the Miami and Las Vegas Grand Prix. Additionally, Williams have signed rookie American driver Logan Sargeant to drive for them in 2023 which will bring more interest in from the US. 

Having a team like Andretti, who already has a large fan base from competing in the likes of IndyCar and Formula E, will bring a new audience to F1, which is surely something the FIA will be considering. 

M254516
News

F1 News: George Russell Outlines "Big Issue" Of New Car

By Lydia Mee
M308906
News

F1 News: Another Team Eager To Join Grid - "Asia And Africa Are The Next Big Market"

By Lydia Mee
USATSI_11491477_168396005_lowres
News

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Issues Sly Warning To Max Verstappen

By Lydia Mee
SI202203110220_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

Why Are Teams Against The Addition Of Andretti-Cadillac To The Grid?

By Alex Harrington
SI202205290893_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Red Bull Parts Ways With Two Major Sponsors Ahead Of 2023

By Lydia Mee
SI202211202732
News

F1 News: Mark Webber Defends Max Verstappen Over Brazilian GP Controversy

By Lydia Mee
USATSI_18231605_168396005_lowres (1)
News

F1 News: FIA Receives Backlash Over Potential Grid Expansion

By Lydia Mee
M331925 (3)
News

Mercedes News: Toto Wolff Hopeful For W14 - "Very Different Underneath"

By Lydia Mee