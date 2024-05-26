F1Briefings

F1 News: Guenther Steiner Pokes Fun At Haas After Double Monaco Qualifying Disqualification

Haas F1 faced a significant setback with both drivers disqualified during the Monaco GP, while former team principal Guenther Steiner humorously comments on the incident.

May 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Guenther Steiner the former Haas team principal seen in the stadium in advance of the Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Guenther Steiner, former team principal of Haas F1, did not pass up the opportunity to humorously poke at his former team following a major technical misstep at the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix. Steiner, who departed from the team at the beginning of 2024 due to perceived underachievement during his eight years of leadership, has since been involved in a legal battle with Haas, alleging unpaid dues and unauthorized use of his likeness.

The technical incident that caught Steiner's attention involved both Haas drivers getting disqualified from the Monaco GP qualifying due to a violation of the technical regulations concerning the Drag Reduction System (DRS). The cars' DRS flap openings on the VF-24s were found to exceed the permitted 85mm limit, a discovery made by FIA Technical Delegate Jo Bauer. This non-compliance specifically breached Technical Regulations Article 3.10.10 h, focusing on the adjustable positions of the rear wing.

The anomaly was linked to a recent design change in the wing, first applied during the Monaco GP. Notably, the largest gap was inaccurately set at the wing’s extremities instead of its center, an oversight Haas attributed to a training error with the new design. Despite the team's assertion that the misstep provided no performance gain, the FIA applied the regulations stringently, leading to drivers Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg starting from the back of the grid.

Steiner took to social media to comment on the situation. He shared to his Instagram Story a photo of a tape measure with the caption:

Haas acknowledged their mistake, describing it as an "unintentional oversight" and explained that the gap setting mistake stemmed from the lack of proper training on the newly implemented wing design.

