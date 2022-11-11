It has been an exciting qualifying day at the Brazilian Grand Prix with an exciting end to the session. George Russell span out and beached his Mercedes with about eight minutes to go causing a red flag.

As the track marshalls worked to remove the Mercedes from the track, the rain intensified putting Kevin Magnussen, who was already running in P1, in a fantastic position for when the session restarted.

Haas team principal, Guenther Steiner, has reacted to Magnussen taking pole position. He said, emotionally:

I think number one. If you dream about it... you are scared to dream about it. The whole team is trying hard for seven years and circumstances let us pull this one off. It was not luck, it was well deserved... Kevin putting a lap down when it was needed. He was first out there, but he was on his own. When it rains soup you need to have spoon ready and we had a spoon today. At the right time he put the lap down... it was a perfect lap down. The last races were not good for him. Everybody went out there quick on the slicks because we knew what rain was coming. The other cars were only 10, 15, 20 seconds but they couldn't do what he did.

The Brazilian Grand Prix will be hosting the last sprint race of the season tomorrow, so the rest of the grid is still all to play for. Max Verstappen ended qualifying in P2 with Russell in P3.

Following Russell in P4 for the sprint race tomorrow is Landor Norris in the McLaren. The rest of the sprint grid will be Carlos Sainz in 5th, Esteban Ocon in 6th, Fernando Alonso in 7th, Lewis Hamilton 8th, Sergio Perez in 9th, and Charles Leclerc in 10th.