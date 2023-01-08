Helmut Marko of Red Bull Racing has acknowledged the threat posed by Mercedes in the 2023 Formula 1 season.

In an interview with SPORT BILD, Marko stated:

"Ferrari is strong, but Mercedes will be stronger as a whole. Especially with a driver like Lewis Hamilton. He's still a top driver. Although Ferrari also has a very good driver in Leclerc, he still makes mistakes. "Mercedes fought their way to us over the year. Although they are not yet at eye level, they will have more time in the wind tunnel to develop the car. But I'm not too worried. We are on the right track for 2023, and with Max, we have the best driver in the field."

These comments showcase Marko's confidence in Red Bull and their driver Max Verstappen, while also acknowledging the continued threat posed by Mercedes. The Silver Arrows struggled in the 2022 season, finishing third in the standings and only securing one victory. It was a frustrating year for the team, who are used to dominance and excellence in F1 and were unable to launch a title bid. Red Bull, on the other hand, recovered from a difficult start and addressed the reliability issues plaguing their RB18 before securing a series of crucial wins.

While Marko acknowledged the strength of Ferrari, he pointed out that their driver Charles Leclerc still makes mistakes. After several years of collecting Championships with relative ease, Mercedes is now hungry to reassert itself at the front of the pack.

Most teams would be satisfied with a race victory accompanied by numerous podium finishes, but this is not the case for the Silver Arrows. They have set their sights on returning to their dominant position in F1 and with more time in the wind tunnel to develop their car, they will be a formidable force to be reckoned with in 2023.

It will be interesting to see how Mercedes fares against their competitors in the upcoming season and if they are able to live up to Marko's prediction of becoming a great threat.