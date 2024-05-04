F1 News: Lando Norris Crashes Out Of Miami Sprint After Turn 1 Blunder
Lando Norris's hopes for a strong performance in the Miami Sprint Race were dashed due to an early collision at the first corner.
At the green light, Max Verstappen, the pole sitter, made a decisive move to fend off Charles Leclerc, ensuring he maintained his lead. In contrast, Sergio Perez, who started from a promising grid position, found himself losing ground immediately.
However, the most dramatic moment of the race start came just seconds into the sprint. Lando Norris encountered trouble early, being part of a collision that led to severe damage to his car. Lance Stroll closed in slightly on Fernando Alonso who then found Lewis Hamilton on his inside. The two Aston Martin's had contact before Stroll went into the back of Norris, sending him off the track and ending his race. Thankfully, all of the drivers were okay but both Norris and Stroll were forced to retire from the race and a safety car was deployed.
The Race Stewards investigated the incident but later decided that no further action was required, likely putting it down to a race start incident. Sky Sports F1 commentator Martin Brundle expressed his surprise at the verdict, stating "I think there were two out of control cars there - Stroll and Hamilton."