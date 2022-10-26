In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton recalls the time he first met the now King of England, King Charles III, aged only 13 at the McLaren headquarters. Now, the F1 driver has been knighted, is starting a production company, and owns half of the Broncos, it's safe to say he's coming a long way since his humble beginnings.

The Austin Grand Prix of last weekend was fluttering with noise about Hamilton's upcoming film with Brad Pitt and Apple CEO Tim Cook showing up to support him. And while we didn't have it confirmed at the time, it's now been confirmed that both actor and businessman are involved in Hamilton's upcoming film.

But walking onto the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host first points out his fashion:

"You're very stylish, Jimmy tells Lewis. "You might be the most stylish race car driver ever."

"I am," Hamilton responds laughing.

Kimmel continues talking to the driver, announcing that he's now a British Knight of the Realm and asking when he first met the King.

"I met him when I was 13. So when I went to McLaren - when I was 13 years old, I was signed at 13 years old - I went to the factory and he came to open the factory up. "And so I was sitting in my go-kart where they have all the cars. And I sat there and he came and he knelt down and asked me what I wanted to do, what my dreams were, and told him one day I wanted to be Formula 1 world champion.

Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton continues, remembering the day he was knighted by the then-prince of England.

I'm at the palace, and you have to take these certain steps to the prince. Very, very formal. "You take three steps, turn 90 degrees, take another four steps, and then turn left. Bow two steps and then take the knee. "And I took the knee and he puts the sword on your shoulders. I was very nervous cuz you feel like the sword might be very sharp or something. "But when I got back up he's like, 'you've come a long way'"

Hamilton reveals that the Prince hadn't forgotten him, despite meeting him only as a child during his karting career. Obviously, the talented young driver stuck with Charles.

Hamilton will be heading to Mexico this weekend for the Mexican Grand Prix where he'll continue his fight for pole position alongside Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, and his own Mercedes teammate, George Russell.