F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Responds to Angela Cullen Finding New Driver to Shadow
Lewis Hamilton recently expressed his thoughts on longtime physiotherapist Angela Cullen's transition to working with IndyCar driver Marcus Armstrong. Hamilton praised Cullen’s impact on his life and career and shared his optimistic views on her new professional journey.
The world of Formula 1 witnessed an emotional moment as Angela Cullen, the esteemed physiotherapist and close confidante of seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton, announced her departure from the Mercedes team in March of last year. Cullen, who had been a pivotal figure in Hamilton's corner for over seven years, has moved to a new role in IndyCar, now shadowing Marcus Armstrong, a former Ferrari junior and Chip Ganassi Racing driver.
Hamilton, who has often attributed a significant part of his success and personal development to Cullen's influence, shared heartfelt thoughts on her new undertaking. "I think she's a healer," he said. “She's a positive person. Her purpose is to bring love to everyone that she meets, and what she does. She's passionate about sports.
“I think she's really enjoying a different environment. But still racing. From her time here, she became such a passionate racing fan. Once you catch the bug, it's hard to get out of it.
“Why should she? She belongs. She belongs in the sport. She's definitely very, very happy right now.”
Despite the professional parting last year, Hamilton assured at the time that their personal ties would remain strong. “Angela is living her life right now,” he said. “She’s got so many ideas of things she wants to do. We message pretty much every day. We are still going to skydive together. We are always going to be in each other’s lives.”
He continued: “We’re stuck with each other, unfortunately, or fortunately! We’ve been through thick and thin. I am grateful our relationship is as good as it is. We’ve probably had one of the longest relationships I would say in the sport.”
As Cullen embraces her new role in IndyCar, it's clear that her influence in motorsport, and on one of its greatest drivers, will continue to resonate. “I am incredibly grateful for her, I love her dearly," Hamilton concluded.