F1 News: Max Verstappen Fearful of McLaren After Lando Norris Win
Max Verstappen expressed concerns about the new competitive pace of McLaren following Lando Norris's triumphant victory at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix. This event marked Norris’s first win in Formula 1, signaling a potential shift in the competitive dynamic of the sport.
The 2024 Miami Grand Prix turned out to be a watershed moment for McLaren, as their star driver, Lando Norris, clinched his first ever Formula 1 victory. Starting from the fifth position, Norris managed to navigate through a race filled with strategic depth, ultimately coming out on top. His win not only brought joy to the McLaren team but also sparked comments from competitors, notably Max Verstappen, who acknowledged the potential shift in the grid’s competitive hierarchy due to McLaren’s performance.
The race itself was a spectacular showcase of strategic acumen and the skill of the young Brit. Early in the race, Norris was held back by a resilient Charles Leclerc, while a near lock-up from Sergio Perez added to the initial mixup of the grid. The pivotal moment came when a crash involving Kevin Magnussen and Logan Sargeant brought out the safety car, providing McLaren with the opportunity to execute a flawlessly timed pit stop. This strategic move propelled Norris into the lead, ahead of the pack.
Post-safety car, Norris demonstrated exceptional race craft, keeping the reigning world champion Max Verstappen at bay, despite the latter’s attempts to regain the lead. Norris’s ability to manage his race pace against some of the season’s strongest competitors underscored his maturity and skill as a driver.
After the race, an elated Norris shared his feelings,
"I've finally delivered for the team. About time. It's been a long time coming, but finally, I've done it. I'm over the moon," Norris said. He praised his team's weekend efforts, "The whole weekend has been good. I've had little setbacks along the way. I knew on Friday I had the pace, today we managed to put it together with the perfect strategy. I'm just proud."
On the other side, Max Verstappen, while congratulatory, did not hide his apprehension about McLaren’s performance,
"You win, you lose. I think we’re all used to that in racing, right? Today was just a bit tricky. I think already on the mediums, it didn’t feel fantastic. We were pulling away but not like it should be and once we made the pit stop and I heard the lap times the McLarens were doing, I was like, ‘wow, that’s pretty quick," Verstappen reflected. He also humorously added, "I do not hope this is the McLarens' new pace."
Verstappen’s reaction indicates a respect for Norris’s capabilities and a wariness about McLaren’s potential resurgence as a top contender in the championship. He concluded his thoughts by emphasizing, "If a bad day is P2, I take it," showing his sportsman spirit and readiness to take on this new challenge.