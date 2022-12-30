McLaren's new team principal, Andrea Stella, has revealed that he knows "Ferrari are very happy with the new car" ahead of the 2023 season.

Stella worked in the Ferrari team as an engineer for 15 years for Michael Schumacher, Kimi Raikkonen, and Fernando Alonso. He then made the move to McLaren in 2015 along with Alonso.

It was announced just after the 2022 season that Mattia Binotto would be leaving Ferrari as team principal at the end of the year. This spurred on a string of other announcements of team principal's moving.

Taking Binotto's place at Ferrari is Frederic Vasseur, who is moving from Alfa Romeo. Andreas Seidl is making the move from McLaren's to Alfa Romeo, and this is how Stella got promoted to McLaren team principal.

During an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Stella commented on how he sees the start of the 2023 season. He said that he knows Ferrari are already happy with their car for the upcoming season and that he also has high expectations from Mercedes. He explained: