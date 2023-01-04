Fans are eagerly waiting the upcoming 2023 season and the livery reveals of the new cars. One fan in particular couldn't wait for the Mercedes W14 livery, so they have decided to take it upon themselves, and it is pretty insane.

Twitter user, @there_is_no_if, posted:

"Mercedes W14 concept livery by Shaurya Nayar It's a beauty to look at and sports proper sidepods. What else can one desire?"

The design by Shaurya Nayar is a mix of the 2021 and 2022 Mercedes liveries with a sweeping turquoise line across the side of the car. The design retains the iconic Mercedes stars and features a full turquoise rear wing with black side plates.

Amusingly, the car retains the sidepods unlike the zero sidepod design of the W13.

Other fans were quick to post their thoughts on the design. One fan wrote:

"It does look nice but i feel like sidepods are a been there done that look, no side pod is very modern, futuristic, sleek, AF! Just looks im talking about"

Another user wrote:

"Love that side angle! Although I quite like the no-sidepod design. It's just ... different"

The Mercedes team had major issues with the 2022 W13 car which is when they brought their zero sidepod design in. The cars suffered from considerable porpoising throughout the season, and once the team had been able to get the bouncing under control, it was clear there were a number of other issues with the car.

Team principal and CEO Toto Wolff has recently spoken about the 2023 W14 car, saying that it will look the same as the W13 but will be very different underneath. The team are looking to make a significant comeback for the 2023 season and to be in a position to be competitive against Red Bull and Ferrari again.