"Knows all the tracks and knows all the handling with the cars."

Mick Schumacher's F1 future looked rocky at the end of the 2022 season as Haas announced they were parting ways with the young German driver. However, it was recently announced that Mick has joined Mercedes as a reserve driver for 2023.

Mick's uncle and Sky Sports Germany reporter Ralf Schumacher has described the move to Mercedes as a "win-win for both sides".

Ralf Schumacher, who is also a former F1 driver who drove in 180 races between 1997 and 2007, explained to Sky Sports Germany:

"I think it's a win-win situation for both sides. One, for the team they have a great driver, if they need a replacement short term, if one of the drivers for some reason can not drive. "And the next is of course that he is now in the team where he can learn a lot, first of all through a new structure, a big structure.

Ralf had previously criticised Haas for their handling of Mick's exit, taking a further jab at the American team, he added:

"For me, I think it's a great opportunity, because he now has an experienced team, with two experienced team-mates, and above all, for a change, a team that is happy that he is there."

The Sky Sports Germany pundit went on to explain that Mick will be on hand to step in for Mercedes and other Mercedes-run teams such as Williams which is partly owned by Toto Wolff. Ralf continued: