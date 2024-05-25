F1 News: Monaco GP Starting Grid Updates After Double-Disqualification
The starting grid for the Monaco Grand Prix has changed after the FIA disqualified both Haas drivers, Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg.
The Haas F1 team faced a major setback for the Monaco Grand Prix when both their drivers, Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg, were disqualified from the qualifying results due to a technical irregularity with their Drag Reduction System (DRS). The FIA Technical Delegate, Jo Bauer, discovered that the DRS flaps on both cars exceeded the allowed 85mm opening, which led to the annulment of their initial starting positions. This non-compliance was traced to a recent change in the wing design, which resulted in an inadvertent error in setting the wing flap gap according to the new specifications.
The technical breach involved the adjustable positions of the car's rear wing element, violating Article 3.10.10 h of the Technical Regulations. The team explained that the new wing design, used for the first time in Monaco, caused the non-compliance due to a lack of proper training for the mechanics to set the gap correctly. Despite the team's assertion that this error did not provide any performance advantage, the FIA emphasized the importance of strict adherence to regulations. Consequently, both Magnussen and Hulkenberg will start from the back of the grid for the Monaco Grand Prix.
Magnussen was due to start the race from the fifteenth position on the grid, whereas, Hulkenberg was meant to start from the twelfth. This means that Daniel Ricciardo and Lance Stroll will gain one position and Fernando Alonso, Logan Sargeant, Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas, and Zhou Guanyu will gain two positions.
Updated Starting Grid For 2024 Monaco Grand Prix
1. Charles Leclerc
2. Oscar Piastri
3. Carlos Sainz
4. Lando Norris
5. George Russell
6. Max Verstappen
7. Lewis Hamilton
8. Yuki Tsunoda
9. Alex Albon
10. Pierre Gasly
11. Esteban Ocon
12. Daniel Ricciardo
13. Lance Stroll
14. Fernando Alonso
15. Logan Sargeant
16. Sergio Perez
17. Valtteri Bottas
18. Zhou Guanyu
19. Nico Hulkenberg
20. Kevin Magnussen