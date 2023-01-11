Nico Hulkenberg has spoken about replacing Mick Schumacher in the Haas team for 2023.

The German driver has experienced losing a seat on an F1 team before when Renault parted ways with him back in 2019. Hulkenberg has since been a reserve driver at Aston Martin and is now looking to make his F1 return in Schumacher's place.

During and interview with RTL, Hulkenberg spoke about coming back to the sport and revealed that he and Schumacher have not spoken since he left the team. He explained:

"We haven't spoken to each other since. We never really exchanged ideas before. "Mick is also a different generation. We never had a real relationship, something like he has with Sebastian Vettel. “The story is now what it is. If it hadn't been me, maybe it would have been someone else. "F1 is about performance. If you convince and perform, you have a job, you are a hot stock. If there is no performance, then it's over very quickly."

As the 35-year-old prepares to make his F1 comeback, he is trying to get his body used to the G-forces again. He continued:

"The preparations are going well. It feels good to go back in. The volume and intensity in training have increased again, so the last few years have been more relaxed. It feels good to get up in the morning, feel the body. "If you don't drive F1 for months, then again [you feel a] strain. These G-forces, which have a great effect on the body when driving, are very special. You can train like a world champion, the first time in a car like this, everyone suffers.

Haas brought Kevin Magnussen back for the 2022 season replacing Nikita Mazepin after the team cut ties with the Russian driver when Russia invaded Ukraine. Magnussen proved it was the best decision for the team by coming fifth in the opening race of the season and taking not only the teams but also his first pole position for the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race.