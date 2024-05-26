F1 News: Sergio Perez Involved In 'Monster' Crash With Kevin Magnussen as Monaco GP Red Flagged
The Monaco Grand Prix started with several incidents. Carlos Sainz suffered suspension damage which saw him exit the track early, But it was Sergio Perez and the two Haas drivers who were involved in a substantial crash, leaving all three of the drivers The race has been red flagged.
Kevin Magnussen was to the right of Perez's Red Bull, tagging the car and pushing it into a spin. With the Haas pushing the car down the road, before both hitting the wall. Fortunately, all drivers involved got out the cars.
"A monster of an accident," says Martin Brundle on the Sky Sports F1. "I beleive Kevin should have got out of that, it't not worth the risk."
"That was unnecessary," says Nico Hulkenberg on the fact that his teammate continued to push up the right side of the RB20.
With Magnussen on 10 penalty points, only two away from a race ban, this could be a very difficult weekend for the American team.
As officials work to repair significant damage to a barrier on the track, we wait for confirmation regarding the starting order for the anticipated standing restart. The placement of the cars at the moment the red flag was deployed will play a pivotal role in this decision. This is especially significant for Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc. If the order reverts to the original starting grid, Leclerc would regain his advantageous position, shielding him from the threat posed by two McLarens that had been closing in behind him. The decision, still pending, holds considerable implications for the race's strategic dynamics.
At the race restart, Carlos Sainz will restart his race in his original third place.