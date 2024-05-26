F1 News: Sergio Perez's 'Poor Showing' In Monaco Qualifying Slammed By Former Driver - 'Not Good Enough'
Following a challenging Monaco Grand Prix qualifying, former F1 driver Johnny Herbert criticizes Sergio Perez's performance as lacking, with clear frustrations about the disparity with teammate Max Verstappen.
Sergio Perez faced a wave of criticism for his underwhelming performance during the Monaco Grand Prix qualifying sessions, where he significantly lagged behind his teammate, Max Verstappen. Ex-Formula One driver Johnny Herbert labeled the result as "a poor showing," and not in line with the high expectations settled on drivers from top-tier teams such as Red Bull.
Perez encountered persistent setup issues with his RB20 during practice. Despite attempts to adjust to the demanding Monaco circuit, he and his team were unable to harness the car's potential. According to Perez, extensive traffic, particularly around critical turns six and seven, combined with racetrack debris on turn eight, disrupted his qualifying laps. This situation severely impacted his timing and contributed to his unsatisfactory 18th-place finish in Q1.
During an interview with BestPokerSites.ltd, Herbert commented:
"Perez’s performance hasn’t been good enough. The guys that are going for race wins and championships, it’s about being consistent. Max has had a bad day but he’s sixth. Sergio has had a bad day and he’s 18th, he’s twelve places back. That’s a poor showing.
"It’s not the performances you’d expect from a second driver for the best team over the last few years. It’s a massive disappointment for Sergio and for Red Bull."
In response to his qualifying struggles, Perez expressed his frustration, pointing out the logistical nightmares he faced. The Mexican driver explained:
"A disaster, because, firstly, on my lap, I got into a lot of traffic into six, into seven, and then were some stickers laying down on the apex of turn eight, so I had to avoid all of that, and I ended up losing a couple of tenths that would have been enough to get through.
"We've been struggling all the weekend through. Like, we could not really get on top of what we've been doing with the car. We've been changing a lot. And we just couldn't get in the rhythm in qualifying.And that meant that we were just quite far off initially.
"And then on my final lap, when things were looking good, I encountered traffic. Into [Turn] six into seven and those couple of tenths were enough to I mean, I think I was half a second off from P1. So The margins were extremely, extremely tight out there."