Skip to main content

F1 News: Sergio Perez's Former Manager On Max Verstappen - "Calibre Of Senna, Schumacher, And Hamilton"

Adrian Fernandez says Verstappen is "virtually untouchable at the moment".

Sergio Perez's former manager Adrian Fernandez has spoken about his Red Bull teammate, Max Verstappen, and how "he is virtually untouchable at the moment".

During an interview with Dutch motorsport.com, Fernandez spoke about how far Perez has come but also how much he still needs to improve to be able to compete with two-time champion Verstappen. Fernandez explained:

“Max is just on a different level. He is of the calibre of Senna, Schumacher and Hamilton.

USATSI_19295043_168396005_lowres
Scroll to Continue

Read More

The former driver continued to highlight Verstappen's dominance in the sport and also how much he has improved. He added:

“Max is virtually untouchable at the moment. He hardly makes mistakes. And if something unexpectedly goes wrong, he still knows how to overcome that setback.

“Like in Austin. There, after a problem in the pits, he fought as if he were fighting for the World title, when he was already champion. The title was in, but he kept going for it every race. He remained the same Max.

“Although I think he has started driving more with his head, where he used to take too much risk and crash. He’s much more mature.

“And when you have someone next to you who is as strong as Max and always fast like him from the first lap, it is quite intimidating.”

USATSI_19289203_168396005_lowres

Verstappen won fifteen races in 2022, setting a new record for the number of race wins in a season. Compared to that, Perez had two race wins in Monaco and Singapore. This was a massive improvement for the Mexican driver, however, he will constantly be compared to Verstappen as his teammate in the same car. 

Since it was announced that Daniel Ricciardo has returned to the team as a reserve driver for 2023, many have questioned whether this might ultimately lead to Ricciardo taking Perez's spot on the team. Perez signed a two-year extension to his contract which runs out at the end of 2024. 

USATSI_19289203_168396005_lowres
News

F1 News: Sergio Perez's Former Manager On Max Verstappen - "Calibre Of Senna, Schumacher, And Hamilton"

By Lydia Mee
Mattia Binotto
News

Mattia Binotto Blocked By Ferrari To Re-Enter F1 Until 2024 After Resignation

By Lydia Mee
SI202211202816
News

F1 News: Former Manager Snubs Sergio Perez - "He Needs To Step Up A Gear"

By Lydia Mee
M254516
News

F1 News: George Russell Outlines "Big Issue" Of New Car

By Lydia Mee
M308906
News

F1 News: Another Team Eager To Join Grid - "Asia And Africa Are The Next Big Market"

By Lydia Mee
USATSI_11491477_168396005_lowres
News

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Issues Sly Warning To Max Verstappen

By Lydia Mee
SI202203110220_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

Why Are Teams Against The Addition Of Andretti-Cadillac To The Grid?

By Alex Harrington
SI202205290893_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Red Bull Parts Ways With Two Major Sponsors Ahead Of 2023

By Lydia Mee