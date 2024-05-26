F1 News: Trackside Photographer Taken to Medical Center After Sergio Perez Monaco Crash
A spokesperson for the FIA has confirmed that a trackside photographer was taken to the medical centre following the Monaco Grand Prix crash between Kevin Magnussen, Sergio Perez, and Nico Hulkenberg. Thankfully, the photographer has been given the okay and all of the drivers walked away unscathed.
The incident unfolded when Magnussen tried to hold a tight line against the Red Bull, resulting in both cars spinning and crashing into the barriers. Renowned F1 commentator Martin Brundle immediately criticized Magnussen’s decision to not withdraw from the risky position, pointing out the apparent recklessness of the maneuver. Brundle stressed the severity of the crash in his commentary, describing it as “a monster of an accident,” and remarked, “I believe Kevin should have got out of that, it's not worth the risk.”
Echoing Brundle's sentiments, Nico Hulkenberg, Magnussen’s teammate at Haas, also expressed disappointment over the risky move which he deemed “unnecessary.”
The broader implications of the crash included not only a delay in the race but also the need for operational decisions regarding the restart. With barrier repairs underway, race officials were focused on determining the new starting order, which was closely tied to the race positions at the moment of the red flag.
An often overlooked aspect of race crashes is their impact on those within proximity, such as the trackside photographer in this incident. Though indirectly involved, the photographer sustained injuries severe enough to require evaluation at the Medical Centre. Thankfully, they were released shortly after, having been found to have no open wounds.
Formula One journalist Thomas Maher shared to social media:
"An FIA spokesperson has confirmed a trackside photographer has been taken to the Medical Centre following the Sergio Perez incident, but has no open wounds."
The FIA spokesperson later confirmed that the photographer had been released from the medical centre:
"The photographer has now been released from the Medical Centre, the FIA has confirmed."