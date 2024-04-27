F1 Rumor: Adrian Newey Has Turned Down Offer After Reported Red Bull Exit
Adrian Newey, CTO of the red Bull team, has reportedly rejected a substantial offer from Aston Martin amidst speculations of his reported departure from the Milton Keynes outfit. This move comes amidst rumored ongoing friction within the team as team principal Christian Horner wades through allegations against him.
Adrian Newey, one of the sport's most illustrious technical minds, is said to be on the verge of leaving Red Bull Racing. Known for his pivotal role in the team's multiple championship successes with names such as Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, Newey's potential exit could mark a significant shift in the F1 landscape and the team's future.
Amid these tumultuous conditions, Newey is believed to have turned down a lucrative proposal from Aston Martin, sparking further speculation about his next move.
Peter Windsor, an experienced voice in motorsports journalism, shed some light on the situation on his YouTube channel.
“They all want to have Adrian Newey. That’s a point that needs to be made. Ferrari, Mercedes, Aston Martin would all want Newey, for sure. My understanding is that he’s already been offered a lot of money by Aramco, and Aston."
But, according to Window, Newey's future isn't with the Silverstone team.
“And he has turned it down. That is my understanding of what the Aston situation is. He doesn’t need the money. Money isn’t a motivation for him.
“Throw a billion pounds at him now? It won’t make a lot of difference. It might have 10 years ago, or eight years ago. Now? I don’t think so. My understanding is that he’s already rejected that.
“So I’d be surprised if he goes to Aston. Of course, it is still possible. The next one is Mercedes. They will offer him a lot of money, I’d imagine. He’ll think Mercedes or Ferrari ‘which one do I want to go to?’ They are two big, political teams. They have won races recently, he knows he could do a good job recently.
“My gut feeling is that he’d rather go to Ferrari, of those two. He probably has a lot of faith in Fred Vasseur. But it brings with it a lot of drama. Politics - pressure."
The future of Max Verstappen has also been called into question as large figures within the team are seemingly losing confidence. Recent reports suggest that Verstappen might be considering his options, with Mercedes allegedly preparing a significant offer that includes not just a driving seat but an exclusive ambassadorial role.
For Red Bull, much of the immediate technical responsibility may shift towards Pierre Wache, who has already been significantly involved with the design and performance aspects of the recent Red Bull cars like the RB19 and its successor. This transition could either stabilize the team or catalyze further changes, depending on how the next few months unfold.