F1 Rumor: Red Bull Set to Lose Another Key Person After Newey Exit
Following Adrian Newey's announced departure from Red Bull Racing, further tumult seems inevitable with Jonathan Wheatley also rumored to be considering his options according to The Times. This potential exit could further reshape the future dynamics of the Milton Keynes outfit.
The Miami race is not only scorching hot because of the baking Florida sun, but also due to the anticipation and concern surrounding the Red Bull team as it faces a potentially transformative phase. Adrian Newey, one of the brains behind Red Bull's dominant F1 performances over the past decades, has confirmed his exit by early 2025 to pursue other ventures. Now, another key figure, Jonathan Wheatley, Red Bull’s Sporting Director, is reportedly eyeing opportunities outside the Milton Keynes squad. This unfolding scenario points to a period of significant reshuffling within one of F1's most celebrated teams.
Jonathan Wheatley, celebrated for his meticulous precision in pit-stop efficiency and his deep understanding of F1 regulations, has been instrumental in carving out many of Red Bull's strategic victories on the race track. His role in Red Bull spans significant responsibilities, mirroring his technical counterpart, Pierre Waché. With rumors of Wheatley’s possible departure, the stability and operational potential of the team could be at risk.
The speculation around Wheatley comes at a time when Red Bull is still grappling with the implications of Newey’s exit. Newey, who plans to focus on projects like the RB17 hypercar post-F1, expressed mixed feelings about his departure.
“Ever since I was a young boy, I wanted to be a designer of fast cars," Newey reflected. "However, I feel now is an opportune moment to hand that baton over to others." This transition marks the end of an influential era at Red Bull.
Red Bull team principal, Christian Horner, praised Newey's profound impact:
“All of our greatest moments from the past 20 years have come with Adrian’s hand on the technical tiller. He is also my friend and someone I will be eternally grateful to for everything he brought to our partnership."
The potential reshuffling at Red Bull has caught the attention of rivals too. McLaren's CEO, Zak Brown, commented on the internal shifts, suggesting a broader impact than initially anticipated.
"I think the stuff that’s going on there, it's a bit destabilizing. [Newey is] probably the first domino to fall. My guess is it's not the last based on the résumés that are flying around. We've seen an increase in CVs coming our way from the team."