F1 Rumor: Red Bull Won't Block Sporting Director if He Wants to Follow Adrian Newey
Red Bull Racing faces potential strategic shifts as Sporting Director Jonathan Wheatley considers opportunities outside the team. This follows confirmation of Adrian Newey's planned departure by early 2025.
In what appears to be a pivotal moment for Red Bull Racing, the Formula 1 team is bracing for significant changes within its leadership ranks. The impending exit of revered technical genius Adrian Newey has already set the stage for a period of transition, and it could soon be compounded by the departure of another key figure, Sporting Director Jonathan Wheatley.
Newey, whose designs have dominated F1 circuits for decades, recently confirmed that he would step away from his role by early 2025 to focus on other projects, including the RB17 hypercar. His departure marks the end of an era for Red Bull, where his expertise has significantly contributed to the team's success on the global stage.
“Ever since I was a young boy, I wanted to be a designer of fast cars. However, I feel now is an opportune moment to hand that baton over to others,” Newey remarked on his decision.
As Red Bull processes the exit of such an influential figure, attention has also turned to Wheatley, whose contract negotiations are ongoing. Known for his precision in pit-stop strategy and a deep understanding of F1 regulations, Wheatley has been instrumental in securing strategic victories for the team. Sources close to the team suggest that he is contemplating a future outside of Red Bull, with aspirations possibly pointing towards a team boss role—something that is not currently viable at Red Bull with Christian Horner firmly at the helm.
The ramifications of these potential changes have not gone unnoticed by other teams. McLaren's CEO Zak Brown highlighted the potential for instability within Red Bull due to these shifts. “I think the stuff that’s going on there, it's a bit destabilizing. [Newey is] probably the first domino to fall. My guess is it's not the last based on the résumés that are flying around. We've seen an increase in CVs coming our way from the team,” Brown disclosed.
Red Bull has reportedly admitted that they would not obstruct Wheatley's decision if he chooses to leave, according to The Race,
As these developments unfold, the F1 community watches closely, recognizing that the decisions made by Wheatley and the strategies to replace stalwarts like Newey will significantly influence not only Red Bull's future trajectory but potentially the broader competitive landscape of Formula 1.