Ferrari F1 News: Team Confirms Huge Charles Leclerc Change Ahead of Imola
Ferrari has announced a significant shuffle within its Formula 1 team, promoting Bryan Bozzi to be Charles Leclerc's new race engineer starting from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The move coincides with former engineer Xavi Marcos transitioning to a new role aimed at leveraging his extensive F1 expertise within Ferrari's broader programs.
Scuderia Ferrari has unveiled a pivotal change in its engineering lineup ahead of the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola. Charles Leclerc will see a change in his corner, as Bryan Bozzi steps up from his role as Performance Engineer to take on the mantle of Race Engineer.
Bozzi, who has been a part of the Ferrari team for a decade, is no stranger to the intricate demands of F1's technical side, especially having worked closely with Leclerc previously. This internal promotion marks a significant step in his career and is expected to inject a fresh dynamic into Leclerc's race strategy and performance.
The official press release from Ferrari states:
“Scuderia Ferrari HP announces that, as of Monday 13 May, Xavi Marcos will bring his valuable experience gained as a race engineer with the Formula 1 team to the development of other important company programmes.
“Scuderia Ferrari HP announces that Bryan Bozzi, who has worked in the team for ten years, currently as Performance Engineer to Charles Leclerc, will now take on the role of his Race Engineer as from next weekend’s Gran Premio del Made in Italy and dell’Emilia-Romagna at Imola.”
This transition aligns with broader changes within Ferrari’s leadership and operational strategy, as the team seeks to revitalize its Formula 1 prospects under the new team principal, Frederic Vasseur. Vasseur's tenure began following the departure of Mattia Binotto and has been marked by a series of strategic re-alignments aimed at enhancing the team’s competitiveness.
As the team prepares for the race at Imola, all eyes will be on Bozzi and Leclerc’s newly redefined partnership.