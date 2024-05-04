Miami F1 News: Lando Norris Fears for McLaren Changes - 'Not in the Right Direction'
Lando Norris expressed concerns over the recent adjustments to his McLaren after qualifying fifth at the Miami Grand Prix. Despite the improvement from the previous day, Norris doubts the changes made to the vehicle were beneficial.
While Lando Norris managed a respectable fifth place on the grid, the McLaren driver was reflective about the modifications made to his car, hinting that not all changes wielded the desired outcome.
Speaking to Sky Sports F1 during a post-qualifying interview, Norris commented:
"We did better than yesterday in terms of managing the tires, but struggled a bit more with the car.
"We made some changes but potentially just not in the right direction."
Though qualifying fifth would generally be seen as a solid performance, Norris conveyed mixed feelings about the tweaks made to his McLaren, which did not perform as expected. "I was a lot more confident yesterday than I was today so, yeah, just some things to review, " he added.
Scrutinizing his performance and the car's behavior further, Norris mentioned:
"But obviously a better qualifying, it's close.
"I think we should be higher up. We did what we thought was right but on track sometimes things work out a little bit differently.
"We made some of those changes and I wish I could go back on them right now before tomorrow, but obviously we can't."
As the lights go out and the races unfold, the true testament of any change is mirrored on the asphalt. For Norris and McLaren, the Miami Grand Prix was not just another race but a reflection point on their current trajectory.
Max Verstappen is set to start the Miami Grand Prix from pole position followed by the Ferrari's of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz who will start from second and third, respectively. Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez starts from fourth with Norris in fifth.