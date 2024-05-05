Miami F1 News: McLaren Chief Makes Emotional Dedication after Lando Norris Victory
Lando Norris secured a thrilling maiden victory at the Miami Grand Prix, which was emotionally dedicated by McLaren Chief Zak Brown to the late Gil de Ferran. Brown's heartfelt tribute highlighted de Ferran's significant contributions to McLaren and motorsports.
McLaren CEO Zak Brown spoke amid the intense celebrations, reflecting on the exciting moment for Norris and the team. He explained to Sky Sports F1 pit lane reporter Ted Kravitz:
“[My nerves were] not so good, they’re still not good. But what a drive. The car was great. I’ve got to thank everyone back at McLaren, and here. All the hard work paying off."
Brown went on to dedicate the win to the late Gil de Ferran.
Gil de Ferran, former McLaren sporting director and Indianapolis 500 winner, tragically passed away at 56 at the end of 2023. De Ferran, who also worked as a consultant with McLaren in Formula 1 after his tenure as sporting director, was remembered fondly by Brown and McLaren team principal Andrea Stella following Norris' victory.
Stella commented after the race:
"Most important is the victory for Lando because he deserves it SO much. We have always said, as soon as we give him the right material, he will make it and he made it.
"I know what kind of work is behind this. It's so deserved for the McLaren team. I hope everyone enjoys this moment.
"This victory is for Gil de Ferran [former McLaren sporting director]."
The race itself was fraught with challenges for drivers across the board. Starting from the pole position, Max Verstappen managed to keep his lead initially. Throughout the race, he struggled with vehicle handling, lamenting, “I can't get the car to turn, it's a disaster.” This mechanical difficulty and a collision with a bollard ultimately saw him finishing second, behind Norris.
Norris’s strategy was brilliantly complemented by the impeccable timing of a safety car deployment, triggered by an incident involving Kevin Magnussen and Logan Sargeant. This interruption proved beneficial for Norris, who had just made a crucial pit stop, allowing him to extend his lead significantly after the race resumed.