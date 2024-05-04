Miami GP Results: Max Verstappen Wins Sprint After Penalty-Stricken Race
Max Verstappen won the Miami Sprint Race after starting from pole position. Following the Red Bull driver were Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez who crossed the line in second and third position, respectively.
What happened during the Miami Sprint Race?
Penalty: A bad start for Esteban Ocon - Following a pit lane collision between Ocon and Charles Leclerc, Ocon received a 10-second penalty for an unsafe release from the garage.
Lap 1: Max Verstappen maintains his lead from Charles Leclerc. Daniel Ricciardo has a fantastic start and goes up from fourth to third ahead of Sergio Perez.
Lap 1: A collision at the race start between saw Lando Norris and Lance Stroll out of the race. Stroll closed in slightly on Fernando Alonso, who at the same time had Lewis Hamilton come up on the inside and struggle to turn, leading to contact between the three drivers. In turn, this led to Stroll colliding with Norris sending the McLaren driver off the track. A safety car was deployed but not penalties were handed out.
Lap 4: The safety car comes in and the race res-tarts. Verstappen maintains the lead once again.
Lap 6: Ricciardo, after losing third position to Perez, is now under pressure from Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.
Lap 8: Kevin Magnussen runs off the track at the chicane as he defends eight position from Hamilton.
Lap 11: Although he is still running in first position, Verstappen reports rear grip issues to the Red Bull team.
Penalty: Magnussen receives a 10-second penalty for exiting the track and gaining an advantage.
Lap 14: Hamilton looks to get past Magnussen, but Magnussen seemingly pushed the Mercedes driver off the track, during which Hamilton then loses a position to Tsunoda.
Penalty: Magnussen receives another 10-second penalty for running Hamilton off the track.
Lap 18: A fantastic battle is going on between Ricciardo and Sainz, but the Australian driver is still holding off Sainz.
Investigation: Lewis Hamilton is set to be investigated following the race for allegedly speeding in the pit lane.
Penalty: Lewis Hamilton receives a late 20-second penalty for speeding in the pit lane taking him out of the points.
Miami GP Sprint Race Results
1. Max Verstappen
2. Charles Leclerc
3. Sergio Perez
4. Daniel Ricciardo
5. Carlos Sainz
6. Oscar Piastri
7. Nico Hulkenberg
8. Yuki Tsunoda
9. Pierre Gasly
10. Logan Sargeant
11. Zhou Guanyu
12. George Russell
13. Alex Albon
14. Valtteri Bottas
15. Esteban Ocon
16. Lewis Hamilton
17. Fernando Alonso
18. Kevin Magnussen
19. Lance Stroll - DNF
20. Lando Norris - DNF