Monaco GP Results: Charles Leclerc Wins First Home Race In Monte Carlo
Charles Leclerc won the Monaco Grand Prix after starting from pole position. Joining the Ferrari driver on the podium were Oscar Piastri and Carlos Sainz who crossed the line in second and third position, respectively.
What happened in the Monaco GP?
Lap 1: Charles Leclerc maintains his lead into Turn 1 after starting from pole position. However, Oscar Piastri, who started alongside him in second, also has a fantastic start and remains close to the Ferrari driver.
Carlos Sainz, who started from third, goes for the battle with Piastri and the two drivers have slight contact. The Spanish driver runs off the track causing a yellow flag in Sector 1.
RED FLAG! Whilst Sainz has run wide, a huge crash has taken place further back in the grid between Kevin Magnussen, Sergio Perez, and Nico Hulkenberg. It looks as though Magnussen goes for an ambitious gap to the right of the Mexican driver which ends with a nasty crash. Scary for Perez as his RB20 is left heavily damaged with the safety cell remaining. Thankfully all drivers are okay.
Another crash - Alpine drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly crash at Turn 8. Ocon goes down the side of his teammate, their wheels touch and Ocon is sent up into the air. Gasly complains over the team radio saying, "What did he do? Why did he try to attack me! Oh my gosh. The whole car is damaged now!"
Sainz manages to get back to the pits under the Red Flag. The team will assess the damage.
Race control confirms the race will re-start with the original order which is good news for Carlos Sainz who will start from 3rd.
Ocon is seen leaving the garages. He has also retired from the race after the damage sustained in the collision with his Alpine teammate.
Lap 3: The Race has restarted! Charles Leclerc once again keeps his lead in the race.
Lap 6: Mercedes tells George Russell to hold off battling with Lando Norris. The British driver responds by saying "this is our only opportunity."
Penalty: Esteban Ocon is handed a 10-second penalty for causing a collision with his teammate Gasly. Ocon has retired from the race so this will be converted into a 5-place grid penalty for the next race.
Lap 13: Leclerc continues in the lead, although Piastri is still close behind him with the fastest lap and slight damage from his initial contact with Carlos Sainz.
Lap 16: Valtteri Bottas comes in for the first pit stop of the day. He goes from medium to hard tires.
Lap 18: Carlos Sainz questions Leclerc's pace, saying:
"Charles is managing I guess? Because that was close with Piastri," Sainz says, adding: "One lap he might send it."
Lap 32: Lando Norris has a close call as he almost clips the wall at Turn 1.
Lap 35: Carlos Sainz is worried that Norris could be building up a big enough gap behind him to George Russell to get a 'free pit'. Sainz says:
"There is a risk if we open 20 seconds, Lando goes for a soft. I think Lando on soft could be dangerous at the end of the race, but the tyres are starting to grain for everyone."
Lap 41: Charles Leclerc is told by Ferrari to drive slower to bunch up the grid. This is to avoid Norris gaining enough time for a 'free pit stop'.
Lap 45: Lando Norris, who is running in 4th, is told his tires are currently in the best condition of the top 4 drivers.
Lap 47: Leclerc extends his lead slightly to just over a second to Piastri, putting the McLaren driver out of the DRS window.
Lap 50: After just pitting, Lance Stroll clips his rear left wheel at the chicane causing a puncture. He manages to get back to the pits and continue with the race. No red or yellow flag as the tire did not come off until the entrance of the pits.
Lap 51: Lewis Hamilton pits. With a 45 second gap behind him to Yuki Tsunoda, he does not lose any positions for this.
Lap 52: Max Verstappen, who is ahead of Hamilton, pits and again manages to come out still ahead of Hamilton. Hamilton complains over the team radio that they did not inform him to push on his out-lap. He said: "Why didn't you tell me out-lap was critical?"
Lap 59: Lance Stroll, on new soft tires, overtakes Zhou Guanyu in the tunnel to move up to 14th position.
Lap 63: Max Verstappen has closed the gap to George Russell but the Mercedes driver has been managing his tires and is confident he can hold the reigning champion off.
Lap 68: Logan Sargeant reports to the Williams team that he has hit the wall. The American driver is able to continue with the race as it is just a graze. No damage done.
2024 Monaco GP Results
1. Charles Leclerc
2. Oscar Piastri
3. Carlos Sainz
4. Lando Norris
5. George Russell
6. Max Verstappen
7. Lewis Hamilton - Fastest Lap
8. Yuki Tsunoda
9. Alex Albon
10. Pierre Gasly
11. Fernando Alonso
12. Daniel Ricciardo
13. Valtteri Bottas
14. Lance Stroll
15. Logan Sargeant
16. Zhou Guanyu
17. Esteban Ocon - DNF
18. Nico Hulkenberg - DNF
19. Sergio Perez - DNF
20. Kevin Magnussen - DNF