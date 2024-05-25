This Near-Miss In F2 Monaco Qualifying Could Have Been So Much Worse
During a tense Formula 2 qualifying session at the iconic Monaco Grand Prix weekend, Red Bull junior driver Isack Hadjar narrowly avoided a major incident. The incident unfolded inside the notorious tunnel, known for its lack of escape routes.
Hadjar was at full throttle entering the dimly lit tunnel when he was suddenly confronted by the slowing car of Rodin Motorsport's driver, Tiomo Miyata. Miyata's vehicle had succumbed to a power unit failure, which made him an unexpected obstacle on the high-speed track. Positioned precariously on the racing line, Miyata's car posed an immediate danger to the oncoming drivers.
Hadjar managed to swerve dramatically to avoid a collision with Miyata. His quick reflexes not only prevented severe consequences for both drivers but also saw him avoid crashing into the tunnel walls. He continued down the track, maintaining pace despite the adrenaline surge such a near-miss inevitably triggers.
The replay of Hadjar's evasive maneuvers quickly spread across social media platforms. The official Formula 2 Twitter account posted, "Lightning-quick reactions from Isack Hadjar. An unbelievable show of reflex and skill in the Monaco tunnel."
Fans were quick to share their thoughts on the heart-in-mouth moment. One commented:
"Yikes! But phenomenal reactions from Isack to avoid a potential disaster."
Another fan posted:
"Reflexes, yes. Skill, no. Why go through that quickly when you know there is a slow moving car? And why would Miyata enter the tunnel moving so slowly?"
Despite the chaos, the qualifying proceeded, with Hadjar securing an impressive 4th place start, while Victor Martins clinched the pole position.