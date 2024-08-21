Two Legendary National Reining Horse Stallions Surpass $3 Million Mark
The National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) announced that two legendary stallions have both crossed the historic mark of having offspring winnings in excess of $3 million.
Lil Joe Cash progeny have made the 2008 stallion proud. The beautiful sorrel stallion by Nu Chex to Cash and out of RS Lilly Starlight (Grays Starlight) won $279,268 himself before becoming a $3 million producing sire.
He was the 2011 NRHA Open Futurity Champion along with the 2012 American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) World Champion Junior Reining.
Lil Joe Cash was bred and nominated by Curt and Angie Harris and is currently owned by Lil Jo Cash Inc.
The impressive stallion has over 300 money-producing offspring but his top earners according to the NRHA press release are:
- Joes Genes (out of Electric Genes), owned and nominated by Andrea and Tish Fappani, bred by Rancho Oso Rio LLC, $180,797 NRHA LTE
- NVR What A Lucky Joe (out of What A Lucky Hit), owned by Morris Kulmer, bred and nominated by Gary Vickrey, $176,593 NRHA LTE
- Whoz Joe Daddy (out of Miss Sunshine Annie), owned by Chandler Winard, bred and nominated by Bahn Quarter Horses LLC, $150,283 NRHA LTE
- This Joe Got A Gun (out of This Girls Got A Gun), owned by Jamie Walters, bred and nominated by Joseph and Sandra Paul, $85,638 NRHA LTE
- Gunna Cash Ya (out of Gunners Blonde Chic), owned by Story Book Stables, bred and nominated by Allison Sutton, $84,405 NRHA LTE
Inferno Sixty Six has also reached the pinnacle of $3 million in earnings. The 12-year-old stallion is by NRHA Hall of Famer Gunnatrashya and out of Snip O Gun (One Gun).
Over the course of his own career, Inferno won more than $220,000 and now has progeny making him the youngest $3 million NRHA stallion.
Inferno had an incredible run from 2015 through 2018 in the show pen. He won the 2017 Cactus Reining Classic Open Derby and was the 2018 NRHA Derby Ancillary Open Champion just to name a few of his resume wins.
The legendary stallion was bred by Hilldale Farm and is now owned by Slide or Die LLC.
Inferno Sixty Six has 212 money earning progeny in the NRHA. The top earners are:
- Gangsta Sixtysix (Rush N Cat), owned by Julio Hernandez, bred by Lorenzo Lotti, nominated by Slide or Die LLC, $136,356 NRHA LTE
- Inferno Thirty Five (out of Madeof Pure Spangled), owned by Stephen Archer, bred by NRHA Corporate Partner Cardinal Hill Training Center LLC, nominated by Mary Jansma, $284,529 NRHA LTE
- Winding Inferno (out of Wind Her Up Chic), owned by NRHA Corporate Partner Teton Ridge Ranch, bred and nominated by Cardinal Hill Training Center LLC, $218,038 NRHA LTE
- Surprizing Sixty Six (out of Dun With Surprizes), owned by Janiene Borror, bred and nominated by Valentin Rascon, $154,868 NRHA LTE
- FS Inferno (FS Smart Doc Chic), owned and nominated by Gilberto Leal, bred by Raul Leal, $142,026 NRHA LTE