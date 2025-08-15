Catch All the Cutting, Reining, and Cow Horse Action at The Run For A Million
The brainchild of Taylor Sheridan and presented by Teton Ridge, The Run For A Million has put a huge spotlight on reining, cutting, and cow horse events since its inaugural year in 2019. With the pop culture trend of making cowboy “cool again,” the Western performance horse industry has drawn a new fanbase.
Originally debuted as a part of the reality series The Last Cowboy, what began as a reining competition has now expanded to include multiple Western disciplines. In 2025, the event is once again held at the South Point Arena and Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Kicking off the action on Monday, August 11, the event will close out with a bang on Saturday, August 16, with The Run For A Million Reining followed by a Flatland Calvary concert. The winner will walk away with $500,000. Throughout the week, the event hosts action-packed classes with huge payouts such as the $200,000 Cutting Horse Challenge, $200,000 Cow Horse Challenge, and $75,000 Non Pro Championship.
Fans will be treated to a once-in-a-lifetime experience watching the best in the world battle it out for coveted championship titles. To earn a spot in the prestigious lineup, riders qualified through a select group of horse shows and the competition will be fierce. Only 16 riders were invited in each event and those rosters are stacked.
Some of the big names returning in 2025 include Andrea Fappani, Erin Taormino, Adan Banuelos, and 2024 Cutting Horse Challenge Champion, Austin Shepard. The qualifiers are a literal “who’s who” of reining, cutting, and cow horse fame. In the Cowboy Heritage Ranch Challenge, cowboys from legendary ranches like the 6666 and O RO will show in a reining pattern, a cow work run, and steer stopping.
In 2025, the $70,000-Added Sliding Stop Challenge is a new addition to the event. Awards will be given for the longest slide and the fastest speed, with 100% payback on a $1,000 entry fee and $10,000 bonuses. NRHA, NRCHA, NCHA, and Heritage Ranches members can compete in the limited-entry class.
If you have the opportunity to attend the event in person, you can browse vendor booths, meet top riders at autograph signings, and you may even see actors from shows like Yellowstone and 1883. The South Point combines luxury and equestrian, making the event an ideal getaway for Western enthusiasts.
For those who cannot make it to Vegas to watch the incredible action live, you do not have to miss out on the runs that will make history. Check out The Run For A Million for livestream information and tune in from the comfort of your own home.