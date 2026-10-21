2024 Barrel Racing NFR Average Winner Is Back To Break More Records at the NFR

The 2027 rodeo season is already heating up, but athletes heading to the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in December have just one thing on their minds; the world champion title. Barrel racer Andrea Busby has earned her third straight trip to the Thomas & Mack Arena and she’s ready to land on top.

Busby is Back

After earning the 2024 NFR average title, Busby has been fighting hard to earn her way back to the top of the leaderboard. Now, she’s heading to Las Vegas as No. 14 in the world. Since joining the WPRA in 2008, these past few years have been the best of her career, and now things are looking better than ever for the cowgirl.

She had an amazing end of season run, pushing all the way to the top of The Governor’s Cup, right when it mattered most. She came from behind in the final round, and earned herself that massive check for $34,000 which ultimately pushed her into the top 15. She ran the pattern in just 14.02 seconds, marking her as a top competitor ahead of the NFR.

That wasn’t the only big rodeo win Busby pulled in this season either. She secured the first place prize at the Caldwell Night Rodeo in August. Up against some of the biggest names in the game, she clinched the win with 33.74 seconds on two runs.

Things really picked up on the season in June for Busby as she secured her first win of the season at the Rodeo of the Ozarks. Her time of 15.83 seconds in the arena not only landed her on top, but built her momentum for a great summer run that peaked at The Governor’s Cup. She headed into Sioux Falls at No. 19, and left at No. 14 thanks to her performances there.

Main Horse Power

Andrea Busby | Nathan Meyer Photography

All season, Busby has been riding her way to the top with her main mount Jets Top Gun (Benny). The 2015 gelding has led her to success more than a few times. It’s this horse that broke the NFR aggregate record in 2024, not to mention is a million-dollar earner.

The duo faced a setback early last year when an ankle chip sidelined him, but after surgery, Benny made a massive recovery and came back this season to pull in every major win that Busby achieved. Clearly the duo are running hot, and are ready to take on the Thomas & Mack Arena when the time comes.

Although she’s near the bottom of the NFR leaderboard, don’t count her out just yet as anything can happen at the NFR.