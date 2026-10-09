Women in Rodeo: Aldridge and Adios Earn Second Chance At World Champion Title

The 15 ladies heading to the Thomas & Mack Arena for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in December is now set in stone, and one of the most famous names in the game has signed her second ticket. Tricia Aldridge and her legendary stallion Adios Pantelones are once again on their way to Las Vegas.

Setbacks Lead To Comebacks

After a tumultuous season together, the duo has landed at No. 15 in the world. Now, don’t count them out too early for world title contention because last year they came in at No. 11 and finished as the reserve world champions. They might have a feat ahead, but this duo knows exactly what it takes to be the best of the best.

With $128,747 earned throughout the season and 61 rodeos under her belt, Adlridge had to fight through some hardships to make her way here. Back in February, Adios suffered a small hock fracture, sidelining him for the foreseeable future and putting the season in jeopardy for Aldridge.

This didn’t slow her down though as she pivoted with ease, taking some of her other horses into the arena for the time being. She rode her mare Penny, among some other borrowed horsepower to make it through the summer before Adios’ return in July at the Calgary Stampede.

Adios came back stronger and faster than ever as the pair blazed their way to a win at the Calgary Stampede, banking over $14,000. It was from here that Aldridge knew they had to pick up the pace if they wanted to land in the top 15, and that’s exactly what they did. They went on to win the Farm-City Pro Rodeo just weeks later.

They continued to pick up as many checks as possible before the clock hit zero on the season.

The Momentum Keeps Rolling

Tricia Aldridge and Adios | Nathan Meyer Photography

They ended the season strong with their performance at the The Governor's Cup, earning their final check of the PRCA season, pushing them over the edge and into the top 15. Since then, they have only been gaining momentum as they swept the 1D division at the Young Guns League Derby (Pink Buckle Week) winning both rounds and the average for $36,400, making the weekend total to be over $40,000.

Adios and Aldridge were on a roll prior to the injury, placing second in both rounds of her set at Fort Worth, placed second at Jackson, and winning a round at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo before the stallion was sidelined for the better part of five months.

At six years old, Adios is the winningest stallion in history earning over $1 million in his lifetime. As far as the legendary stallion goes, fans everywhere are looking forward to seeing this pair take on the Thomas & Mack Arena once again, especially after all Aldridge had to overcome for the season.

Once the lights come on in Las Vegas, Aldridge and Adios will have to fight hard to land on top and it could be one of the greatest comeback stories in rodeo history.