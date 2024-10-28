2024 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Athlete Coveted Back Numbers Announced
Each year, rodeo fans and contestants are eager to see who received the honors of the lowest back numbers in the PRCA and WPRA. The lower the number, the higher the year-end earnings going into the NFR.
The top 15 cowboys and cowgirls in each event are set to compete in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Thomas & Mack Center, December 5-14. Following the annual audit, the 2024 season earnings were made official and back numbers were determined.
For many years, the number one back number belonged to Trevor Brazile, the 26-time World Champion. Then Stetson Wright emerged onto the scene and relentlessly held onto it, as a dual saddle bronc rider and bull rider. Forced to sit out the majority of the 2024 season due to injury, Wright will not compete at the NFR.
So once again, the top number has gone to an all around cowboy and NFR tie down roper, Shad Mayfield. Mayfield is chasing his first All Around World Championship and is sitting first in that race, as well as the tie down, going into the finals.
The number two back number belongs to Damian Brennan, who broke the season earnings record in Saddle Bronc Riding.
Number three this year is Wacey Schalla, another contender for the All Around, but on the rough stock side of the arena. Schalla rides bareback horses and bulls. 2024 was his rookie year and he qualified for the NFR in bull riding.
Check out the full list below to see which cowboys and cowgirls claimed numbers 4-120.
Some of these cowboys may have competed in multiple events throughout the year, but to simply the list, I have only included the events they will compete in at the NFR.
Back Number
Contestant, Event Competing in at NFR
1
Shad Mayfield, Tie Down Roping
2
Damian Brennan, Saddle Bronc Riding
3
Wacey Schalla, Bull Riding
4
Ryder Wright, Saddle Bronc Riding
5
T.J. Gray, Bull Riding
6
Hayes Weight, Bull Riding
7
Rocker Steiner, Bareback Riding
8
Haven Meged, Tie Down Roping
9
Kade Bruno, Saddle Bronc Riding
10
Wyatt Casper, Saddle Bronc Riding
11
Ty Harris, Tie Down Roping
12
Keenan Hayes, Bareback Riding
13
Riley Webb, Tie Down Roping
14
Brody Cress, Saddle Bronc Riding
15
Josh Frost, Bull Riding
16
Jace Trosclair, Bull Riding
17
Zeke Thurston, Saddle Bronc Riding
18
Lefty Holman, Saddle Bronc Riding
19
Clayton Sellars, Bull Riding
20
Jeter Lawrence, Bull Riding
21
Hailey Kinsel, Barrel Racing
22
Levi Lord, Team Roping Heeler
23
Dustin Egusquiza, Team Roping Header
24
Dalton Massey, Steer Wrestling
25
Coleman Proctor, Team Roping Header
26
Leslie Smalygo, Barrel Racing
27
Tyler Wade, Team Roping Header
28
Junior Noguiera, Team Roping Heeler
29
Wesley Thorp, Team Roping Heeler
30
Sage Newman, Saddle Bronc Riding
31
Kaleb Driggers, Team Roping Header
32
Statler Wright, Saddle Bronc Riding
33
R.C. Landingham, Bareback Riding
34
Leighton Berry, Bareback Riding
35
Dean Thompson, Bareback Riding
36
Dakota Eldridge, Steer Wrestling
37
Jess Pope, Bareback Riding
38
Shane Hanchey, Tie Down Roping
39
Chase Dougherty, Bull Riding
40
Ashley Castleberry, Barrel Racing
41
Cooper James, Bull Riding
42
Trevor Reiste, Bull Riding
43
Creek Young, Bull Riding
44
Kassie Mowry, Barrel Racing
45
Marty Yates, Tie Down Roping
46
John Douch, Tie Down Roping
47
Stetson Jorgenson, Steer Wrestling
48
Weston Timberman, Bareback Riding
49
Emily Beisel, Barrel Racing
50
J.D. Struxness, Steer Wrestling
51
Tristen Hutchings, Bull Riding
52
Will Lummus, Steer Wrestling
53
Dawson Hay, Saddle Bronc Riding
54
Jake Long, Team Roping Heeler
55
Logan Medlin, Team Roping Heeler
56
Cole Reiner, Bareback Riding
57
Clint Summers, Team Roping Header
58
Dylan Hancock, Tie Down Roping
59
Kincade Henry, Tie Down Roping
60
Lisa Lockhart, Barrel Racing
61
Jacob Lees, Bareback Riding
62
Kolby Wanchuk, Saddle Bronc Riding
63
Cole Franks, Bareback Riding
64
Cooper Cooke, Bareback Riding
65
Zack Jongbloed, Tie Down Roping
66
Bradlee Miller, Bareback Riding
67
Garrett Shadbolt, Bareback Riding
68
Brody Wells, Saddle Bronc Riding
69
Andrew Ward, Team Roping Header
70
Jordan Spears, Bull Riding
71
Jesse Brown, Steer Wrestling
72
Tuf Cooper, Tie Down Roping
73
Zac Dallas, Saddle Bronc Riding
74
Tiany Schuster, Barrel Racing
75
Kaden Profili, Team Roping Heeler
76
Taylor Broussard, Bareback Riding
77
J.C. Yeahquo, Team Roping Header
78
Jake Smith, Team Roping Header
79
Douglas Rich, Team Roping Heeler
80
Latricia Duke, Barrel Racing
81
Richmond Champion, Bareback Riding
82
Trey Kimzey, Bull Riding
83
Logan Hay, Saddle Bronc Riding
84
Ben Andersen, Saddle Bronc Riding
85
Brenten Hall, Team Roping Header
86
Tyler Bingham, Bull Riding
87
Kollin VonAhn, Team Roping Heeler
88
Tanner Braden, Team Roping Heeler
89
Jonathan Torres, Team Roping Heeler
90
Hunter Herrin, Tie Down Roping
91
Coleby Payne, Team Roping Heeler
92
Dona Kay Rule, Barrel Racing
93
Halyn Lide, Barrel Racing
94
Don Payne, Steer Wrestling
95
Buddy Hawkins, Team Roping Heeler
96
Luke Brown, Team Roping Header
97
Cyle Denison, Team Roping Header
98
Joel Harris, Tie Down Roping
99
Andrea Busby, Barrel Racing
100
Erich Rogers, Team Roping Header
101
Clay Smith, Team Roping Header
102
Carlee Otero, Barrel Racing
103
Travis Graves, Team Roping Heeler
104
Cole Clemons, Tie Down Roping
105
Hunter Koch, Team Roping Heeler
106
Shelley Morgan, Barrel Racing
107
Cash Robb, Steer Wrestling
108
Wenda Johnson, Barrel Racing
109
Paul Eaves, Team Roping Heeler
110
Cody Snow, Team Roping Header
111
Rowdy Parrott, Steer Wrestling
112
Quade Hiatt, Tie Down Roping
113
Abby Phillips, Barrel Racing
114
Derrick Begay, Team Roping Header
115
Tyler Pearson, Steer Wrestling
116
Ty Erickson, Steer Wrestling
117
Justin Shaffer, Steer Wrestling
118
Tucker Allen, Steer Wrestling
119
Tyler Waguespack, Steer Wrestling
120
Scott Guenthner, Steer Wrestling
Congratulations and best of luck to all 2024 NFR qualifiers!