2024 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Athlete Coveted Back Numbers Announced

The coveted NFR back numbers are based on season earnings and were officially announced last week

Teal Stoll

Each year, rodeo fans and contestants are eager to see who received the honors of the lowest back numbers in the PRCA and WPRA. The lower the number, the higher the year-end earnings going into the NFR.

The top 15 cowboys and cowgirls in each event are set to compete in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Thomas & Mack Center, December 5-14. Following the annual audit, the 2024 season earnings were made official and back numbers were determined.

For many years, the number one back number belonged to Trevor Brazile, the 26-time World Champion. Then Stetson Wright emerged onto the scene and relentlessly held onto it, as a dual saddle bronc rider and bull rider. Forced to sit out the majority of the 2024 season due to injury, Wright will not compete at the NFR.

So once again, the top number has gone to an all around cowboy and NFR tie down roper, Shad Mayfield. Mayfield is chasing his first All Around World Championship and is sitting first in that race, as well as the tie down, going into the finals.

The number two back number belongs to Damian Brennan, who broke the season earnings record in Saddle Bronc Riding.

Number three this year is Wacey Schalla, another contender for the All Around, but on the rough stock side of the arena. Schalla rides bareback horses and bulls. 2024 was his rookie year and he qualified for the NFR in bull riding.

Check out the full list below to see which cowboys and cowgirls claimed numbers 4-120.

Some of these cowboys may have competed in multiple events throughout the year, but to simply the list, I have only included the events they will compete in at the NFR.

Back Number

Contestant, Event Competing in at NFR

1

Shad Mayfield, Tie Down Roping

2

Damian Brennan, Saddle Bronc Riding

3

Wacey Schalla, Bull Riding

4

Ryder Wright, Saddle Bronc Riding

5

T.J. Gray, Bull Riding

6

Hayes Weight, Bull Riding

7

Rocker Steiner, Bareback Riding

8

Haven Meged, Tie Down Roping

9

Kade Bruno, Saddle Bronc Riding

10

Wyatt Casper, Saddle Bronc Riding

11

Ty Harris, Tie Down Roping

12

Keenan Hayes, Bareback Riding

13

Riley Webb, Tie Down Roping

14

Brody Cress, Saddle Bronc Riding

15

Josh Frost, Bull Riding

16

Jace Trosclair, Bull Riding

17

Zeke Thurston, Saddle Bronc Riding

18

Lefty Holman, Saddle Bronc Riding

19

Clayton Sellars, Bull Riding

20

Jeter Lawrence, Bull Riding

21

Hailey Kinsel, Barrel Racing

22

Levi Lord, Team Roping Heeler

23

Dustin Egusquiza, Team Roping Header

24

Dalton Massey, Steer Wrestling

25

Coleman Proctor, Team Roping Header

26

Leslie Smalygo, Barrel Racing

27

Tyler Wade, Team Roping Header

28

Junior Noguiera, Team Roping Heeler

29

Wesley Thorp, Team Roping Heeler

30

Sage Newman, Saddle Bronc Riding

31

Kaleb Driggers, Team Roping Header

32

Statler Wright, Saddle Bronc Riding

33

R.C. Landingham, Bareback Riding

34

Leighton Berry, Bareback Riding

35

Dean Thompson, Bareback Riding

36

Dakota Eldridge, Steer Wrestling

37

Jess Pope, Bareback Riding

38

Shane Hanchey, Tie Down Roping

39

Chase Dougherty, Bull Riding

40

Ashley Castleberry, Barrel Racing

41

Cooper James, Bull Riding

42

Trevor Reiste, Bull Riding

43

Creek Young, Bull Riding

44

Kassie Mowry, Barrel Racing

45

Marty Yates, Tie Down Roping

46

John Douch, Tie Down Roping

47

Stetson Jorgenson, Steer Wrestling

48

Weston Timberman, Bareback Riding

49

Emily Beisel, Barrel Racing

50

J.D. Struxness, Steer Wrestling

51

Tristen Hutchings, Bull Riding

52

Will Lummus, Steer Wrestling

53

Dawson Hay, Saddle Bronc Riding

54

Jake Long, Team Roping Heeler

55

Logan Medlin, Team Roping Heeler

56

Cole Reiner, Bareback Riding

57

Clint Summers, Team Roping Header

58

Dylan Hancock, Tie Down Roping

59

Kincade Henry, Tie Down Roping

60

Lisa Lockhart, Barrel Racing

61

Jacob Lees, Bareback Riding

62

Kolby Wanchuk, Saddle Bronc Riding

63

Cole Franks, Bareback Riding

64

Cooper Cooke, Bareback Riding

65

Zack Jongbloed, Tie Down Roping

66

Bradlee Miller, Bareback Riding

67

Garrett Shadbolt, Bareback Riding

68

Brody Wells, Saddle Bronc Riding

69

Andrew Ward, Team Roping Header

70

Jordan Spears, Bull Riding

71

Jesse Brown, Steer Wrestling

72

Tuf Cooper, Tie Down Roping

73

Zac Dallas, Saddle Bronc Riding

74

Tiany Schuster, Barrel Racing

75

Kaden Profili, Team Roping Heeler

76

Taylor Broussard, Bareback Riding

77

J.C. Yeahquo, Team Roping Header

78

Jake Smith, Team Roping Header

79

Douglas Rich, Team Roping Heeler

80

Latricia Duke, Barrel Racing

81

Richmond Champion, Bareback Riding

82

Trey Kimzey, Bull Riding

83

Logan Hay, Saddle Bronc Riding

84

Ben Andersen, Saddle Bronc Riding

85

Brenten Hall, Team Roping Header

86

Tyler Bingham, Bull Riding

87

Kollin VonAhn, Team Roping Heeler

88

Tanner Braden, Team Roping Heeler

89

Jonathan Torres, Team Roping Heeler

90

Hunter Herrin, Tie Down Roping

91

Coleby Payne, Team Roping Heeler

92

Dona Kay Rule, Barrel Racing

93

Halyn Lide, Barrel Racing

94

Don Payne, Steer Wrestling

95

Buddy Hawkins, Team Roping Heeler

96

Luke Brown, Team Roping Header

97

Cyle Denison, Team Roping Header

98

Joel Harris, Tie Down Roping

99

Andrea Busby, Barrel Racing

100

Erich Rogers, Team Roping Header

101

Clay Smith, Team Roping Header

102

Carlee Otero, Barrel Racing

103

Travis Graves, Team Roping Heeler

104

Cole Clemons, Tie Down Roping

105

Hunter Koch, Team Roping Heeler

106

Shelley Morgan, Barrel Racing

107

Cash Robb, Steer Wrestling

108

Wenda Johnson, Barrel Racing

109

Paul Eaves, Team Roping Heeler

110

Cody Snow, Team Roping Header

111

Rowdy Parrott, Steer Wrestling

112

Quade Hiatt, Tie Down Roping

113

Abby Phillips, Barrel Racing

114

Derrick Begay, Team Roping Header

115

Tyler Pearson, Steer Wrestling

116

Ty Erickson, Steer Wrestling

117

Justin Shaffer, Steer Wrestling

118

Tucker Allen, Steer Wrestling

119

Tyler Waguespack, Steer Wrestling

120

Scott Guenthner, Steer Wrestling

Congratulations and best of luck to all 2024 NFR qualifiers!

Teal Stoll
TEAL STOLL

Teal Stoll is a lifelong Wyomingite from a working ranch family of several generations. Both sides of her family have deep roots in rodeo, as contestants and stock contractors. Teal grew up horseback and actively competes in rodeos and barrel races. She has degrees in both business and accounting, which she uses operating her own bookkeeping service. Teal enjoys spending time with her horses, training colts, and maintaining her string of athletes. When she isn’t at the barn, she can be found reading, doing yoga, or on her paddle board at the lake. Teal lives with her fiancee and a plethora of animals, because she can’t say no to a displaced critter with a sad story. When she isn’t on the road running barrels, she spends her time helping with day to day operations on the family ranch.

