5x NFR Barrel Racing Qualifier Speaks on Managing Social Media in 2026

In the world of Facebook, Instagram and every other social media, there are thousands upon thousands of outside voices and critics ready to announce their opinions to everyone that will read them. As the sport of rodeo continues to grow, so do the cameras, and so does the number of couch jockeys.

It is a much easier said than done concept to ignore those who speak ill and have brutal things to say online but to succeed in the arena (or in life) it is crucial to keep the outside voices at bay. That is exactly what Carlee Otero does day in and day out as she strives to continue her successful professional career.

Otero is one of those competitors who posts the good, the bad and the ugly on her socials setting the example of not simply posting when things are going her way. This is important since a main issue with the internet these days is that everyone thinks everyone else's life is exactly how you see it.

"My best advice from now on from my own lessons is to just keep everything involving specifics off of social media because the reality is that not many know what is happening behind the scenes and it is easy to place judgement on situations from a simple post," said Otero.

Otero’s Advice for Managing Social Media

The 2012 Reserve World Champion has been around the block once or twice and has also been on both sides of the social media boom: before and after. She has some insight on how to manage the difficulties that come with it as her life is often under a microscope.

Otero provided her two-cents to those specifically in the younger generation that look up to and follow her journey online:

"Remember that it is generally a fantasy world, anywhere from the edited/filtered pictures to the quoted quotes. It is not real so don't get down on yourself by trying to compare yourself to someone on social media," she says.

Otero's accolades prove that she is more than capable of winning in the arena as a 5x NFR qualifier, 6x Calgary Stampede Qualifier, multiple NFR round wins, 2x Canadian Finals qualifier and the list could go on and on.

While it is more than impressive what she can do on the back of a barrel horse it is more than noteworthy how she is able to handle the outside pressure that comes from thousands she has never even met.

