2025 NFR Open Breakaway Roping Roster Includes World Champions and NFR Qualifiers
The field for the 2025 NFR Open WPRA Breakaway ropers has been finalized. The Pikes Peak or Bust NFR Open in Colorado Springs, Colo. will feature top women's roping talent from the thirteen designated circuits of professional rodeo.
Over four days in July the WPRA brings the 2024 year-end circuit champion and the 2024 circuit finals average champion from each of the designated circuits to represent them at the NFR Open. The contestants will compete for their piece of the one million dollars in prize money in an advancing bracket system.
The Badlands circuit will bring Syerra Christen, year-end champion, and Morgan Foss, the average champion, to Colorado Springs as their representees.
Coming from the west in the California circuit Suzanne Williams comes in as the 2024 year end champion. Williams also won the average at the circuit finals. When this happens the contestant that ended the 2024 season second in the year-end standings, Haleigh Grant, will receive the second position.
From the Columbia River Circuit we will see year-end champion Mattie Turner and average champion Josie Goodrich throw their breakaway ropes in July.
Aimee Getgen ended the 2024 rodeo year as the season champion and took home the average title from the circuit finals securing a spot at the NFR Open. After finishing 2024 as the reserve year-end champion, Emily Fabian, will get the second golden ticket to the show in July.
Headed over to the Great Lakes Circuit we will see Summer Williams for winning the year-end title and Jesse Alsup after she won the average at the Circuit finals.
From our neighbors in the north Bradi Whiteside, year-end champion, and Jenna Dallyn, average champion, will cross the border to represent the Maple Leaf Circuit.
The Big Sky State, Montana Circuit, will send Joey Williams for her 2024 year-end title and former World Champion, Shelby Meged for her average title.
Year-end champion, Nicole Hadley, and average champion, Jordyn McNamee, will be in their home circuit to represent the Mountain States at the NFR Open.
From the Prairie Circuit, NFBR qualifier Taylor Munsell was the 2024 year-end champion and with the average champion, Cheyanne McCartney will be in attendance at the July rodeo.
The southeastern Circuit will have Brooke Lander, who won both the year-end and the average title in 2024, and Lacey Nail to represent them at the NFR Open.
Certainly a fan favorite, World Champion Kelsie Domer, the 2024 year-end and average champion of the Texas Circuit will bring fans to the seats for the NFR Oen. Texas is also sending Hali Williams qualifying from her reserve champion year-end title.
There was an interesting tie in the average at the Turquoise Circuit Finals between Leigh Ann Scribner and Nicole Baggarley. Leigh Ann will get the NFR Open spot due to her finishing higher in the year-end standings. The 2024 Year-end Champion Bailey Bates will secure the second position.
Addy Hill, year-end champion, and Zoie Bedke, average champion, will fill the last two spots to the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo representing the Wilderness Circuit.
Breakaway has taken the rodeo world by storm and some of the best ropers in the world, from NFBR qualifiers, world champions, and college superstars will be in Colorado Springs July 8 -12 to compete for the prizes and titles up for grabs.