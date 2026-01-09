Three-Time NFR Qualifier Bows Out of 2026 Cinch Timed Event Championship

Fresh off the 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR), Canadian cowboy Kolton Schmidt was set to compete at his fifth Cinch Timed Event Championship (CTEC) in March 2026. The team roping header has qualified for the NFR three times (2016, 2020, 2025) and finished No. 4 in the World in 2025.

Schmidt Out for 2026 CTEC

Kolton Schmidt and Jonathan Torres at the 2025 NFR | PRCA File Photo by Lara St Jaques

In an official press release from the home of the CTEC, Lazy E Arena, Schmidt stated that he is opting out of the competition this year, due to ongoing back issues. Schmidt shared that he has been struggling with bulged discs for a while, but they have become more difficult to manage.

Also known as the "Ironman of Rodeo," the CTEC is a competition unlike any other. Schmidt's body would need to be prepared to compete in five rounds of five grueling events: heading, heeling, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, and steer roping.

While these five events are demanding enough on their own, the physical challenge is greatly increased by the fact that each competitor will make 25 runs within a three-day window. For Schmidt, of Barrhead, Alberta, addressing health issues must take priority at this time.

Enter the Young Gun

A door may have closed for Kolton Schmidt, but that meant another one opened for CTEC rookie, Slade Wood.

The 23-year-old from Stephenville, Texas, is now set to compete in his first-ever CTEC. The all-around cowboy has qualified for the National Finals Steer Roping (NFSR) four times and is quickly approaching $500,000 in career earnings.

Wood is a former Dixon McGowan Award winner (awarded to the highest-ranked first-time NFSR qualifier), 2021 Steer Roping Rookie of the Year winner, and in 2023, his horse, Son Of A Glow, was nominated 2023 Nutrena Steer Roping Horse of the Year.

In 2023 and 2024, Wood had standout showings at the NFSR, finishing No. 5 and No. 3 in the World, respectively. He also finished No. 10 in the 2025 All-Around Cowboy World Standings.

Aside from his many accolades in steer roping, Wood and Logan Moore captured the 2024 College National Finals Rodeo Championship in team roping. Moore will likely heel for Wood in the CTEC and possibly head for him, as well.

Fortunately for Wood, the call came early enough to prepare fully for the event. He will be spending the next two months sorting out details like horsepower and team roping partners, but we know Slade Wood is ready to rise to the occasion.

