2025 NFR Qualifying Barrel Racer Recovering from Serious Horse Accident

Barrel racers and the western industry were heartbroken to see news regarding 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifying barrel racer, Anita Ellis. On Saturday, November 15, Ellis had a serious accident.

Ellis' husband Brandon reported on social media that Anita fell from her futurity horse and landed on concrete, hitting her head on impact. Ellis was about to enter the arena in South Jordan, Utah, to compete. Ellis was immediately transported to a local hospital and placed in ICU.

Initial scans showed multiple small brain bleeds and fractures of Ellis' facial bones. From the earliest updates, Ellis was showing her usual fire and wanted to get back on her feet.

Ellis has been clear and vocal with family members, calling them by name. On November 18, Brandon reported that Anita had graduated out of ICU, per her neurosurgeon.

As of November 19, Ellis had graduated to a soft food diet and continues to do more things for herself. From a few choice swear words to sneaking sips of energy drinks, Brandon stated that Anita has gradually shown more and more of her typical fiesty behavior. She has even been able to walk for several minutes with the help of physical therapists and a walker.

Ellis is known for being the "comeback cowgirl," returning to the arena after two serious back injuries, including one that resulted in a spinal fusion.

In 2020, Ellis rode a horse gifted by her parents to over $200,000 in futurity earnings, after training him herself. Then in 2024, she made her debut aboard SGL Rico, another horse she trained, winning nearly $200,000 throughout his futurity year.

The fairytale season of 2025 saw Ellis earn a position in the famed Calgary Stampede through the qualifier. Ellis then swept the event in record-breaking fashion, shooting up the WPRA World Standings. By the end of July, her first NFR qualificaiton was well within reach. Ellis stayed strong throughout the late season, setting an arena record aboard Rico in Puyallup, Wash.

Ultimately, Ellis finished the season No. 8 in the World Standings, doing the unthinkable. She and her team of incredible horses had qualified for the NFR.

The barrel racing community has rallied behind Ellis, with fundraising efforts immediately put together to help her family through this time. Xtreme Barrel Race is selling tickets for a free 2026 entry fee (valued at $1,250). You can participate in the drawing here.

So far, there are also links to cowboy hat and stallion fee auctions on Brandon's Facebook page.

We are cheering for you, Anita, and cannot wait to see you back in the winner's circle.

