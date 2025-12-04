The NFR Barrel Racing Horses That Will Take Round 1 Center Stage

The past few weeks in the world of rodeo has been stressful and that it putting it mildly. A deadly outbreak of EHV-1 and EHM erupted following the WPRA World Finals in Waco, Texas. People were overcome with fear and producers had to take immediate action.

The first thing on everyone's mind was what would happen with the 2025 version of the National Finals Rodeo. Given that most of the barrel racers and breakaway ropers in the top 15 of the world standings were in attendance at Waco, the world shook.

Of course, assumptions were made, announcements were made, social media went wild (to put it mildly), and then the equine world waited. They waited on pins and needles for every announcement, prayed for sick horses and continuously contemplated the next move.

One of the biggest questions surrounding the NFR is what horses the barrel racers would be able to bring and ultimately, what the barrel racers' choices would be. We have the answers.

WPRA NFR Barrel Horses Coming to the Thomas & Mack

Kassie Mowry

Kassie Mowry | Fernando Sam-Sin

The 2024 World Champion, Kassie Mowry from Dublin, Texas made the choice to leave her World Champion partner at home. Don't let that deter you from choosing her for your brackets though, Mowry said she will be riding the beautiful grey gelding known as "Will."

He Will Be Epic is 10 years old, and he has seen the lights of Vegas before. Mowry and Will have been a team for several years now and he certainly demands respect when he comes down the alleyway.

Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi

Staying with the Epic Leader theme so far, Tonozzi will be staying the course she had always planned. She will be riding Sir Epic, whom she has been seen aboard a lot this year.

Another good-looking grey gelding, the 7-year-old talent is owned by Pete Carr and Morgan Bagnell. They couldn't have picked a more talented jockey to campaign the horse. Year after year, Tonozzi proves she is multi-talented.

Emily Beisel

As Beisel is fast approaching $1.7 million in lifetime earnings, she will be nearly guaranteed to do that at the 2025 NFR. The incredibly talented redhead from Weatherford, Okla, is planning on riding her 9-year-old mare "Liza," also known as Ivory On Fire.

Beisel has had wild success on the pretty brown mare by Ivory James in the Thomas & Mack and multiple other set ups just like it. With seven NFR qualifications under her belt, Beisel will be a contender for the World Title and will be fierce while doing so.

Hailey Kinsel

Hailey Kinsel | Nathan Meyer Photography

Fans can get ready to cheer for their favorite palomino and four-time World Champion Hailey Kinsel. The Cotulla, Texas cowgirl confirmed that DM Sissy Hayday, aka Sister, is making the trip to Las Vegas.

After a tipped barrel kept the pair from winning a fifth title in 2024, you can bet Kinsel and Sister have one thing on their mind. The powerful duo came out and won the first three rounds of the 2024 NFR and we look for the pair to be just as tough again in 2025.

Megan McLeod-Sprague

Making her first appearance in the famous yellow arena, McLeod-Sprague isn't making her first trip to the winner's circle. This Marsing, Idaho cowgirl has been a name to be reckoned with in the barrel racing arena for a long time.

McLeod-Sprague will be calling on Seis Corona known to the barrel racing fans as Jag. The 14-year-old gelding looked solid and tough at the Governor's Cup and should really excel in the Thomas & Mack.

Lisa Lockhart

The trip to Vegas in 2025 will make 19 times Lisa Lockhart has stepped foot into the Thomas & Mack as a competitor. This year she will be debuting in the first round on Blazin Ta Betty.

Sasha is a 7-year-old sorrel mare with a sassy turning style. She can shake her head and step off a barrel and still outrun the field. Sired by Dash ta Fame and out of Blazin Black Beauty and being piloted by one of the best in the business will make this a tough team to beat.

Carlee Otero

Carlee Otero | Fernando Sam-Sin

A roller coaster of emotions has circled Carlee Otero over the past few weeks. Quarantines, exposures, new guidelines, etc, have encompassed this cowgirl's life. At one point, speculation was that Otero would not get to bring her talented equine athletes with her on the trip to Vegas.

Thankfully, that was not the case. Otero will be able to dance with the ones who brought her. The Perrin, Texas cowgirl, is making her fifth trip to the NFR and she will be riding AM Regina George and Cathys Kandy. Both of the incredible horses are just 7 years old, but they are certainly no strangers to the winner's circle.

Halyn Lide

It's hard to imagine pulling out of the driveway without your number one horse behind you when you leave for the NFR, but that is exactly what Halyn Lide had to do. For her return trip to Vegas in 2025, Lide will not get to ride "Keeper." Unfortunately, her super-talented gelding is home recovering from EHB-1.

Lide was still a little unsure who she would be riding but social media hinted that she may be on Halos Frosted Fame known by the barn name Halo.

Tayla Moeykens

From the last time we spoke with Moeykens, she has decided to crack out on a different horse. For Round No. 1 she is expected to be riding DDD Streaknfirewater.

After winning $39,000 at the Hondo, Moeykens might have a hard time staying off of her great horse KN Fames Best Yet known as "Yeti".

While she might be a rookie at the NFR, she has shown her veteran mindset over and over this year and we look for the Montana cowgirl to pick up a lot of round money.

Tricia Aldridge

The golden palomino stud, who is well known to barrel racing fans across the United States, will get to show his talents under the Las Vegas lights. Adios Pantalones, who has ultimately said "Adios" to much of his competition this year, will be the main man for Aldridge.

While there were many doubts surrounding the incredible 5-year-old, he proved to everyone that he could handle nearly every setup and type of ground that Adridge put under him. With his grit and consistent style, this duo will be tough.

Hayle Gibson-Stillwell

Gibson-Stillwell is getting to experience a dream come true for many breeders. Piper, who is registered as Buncha Dinero, is a home-raised and trained baby.

The California cowgirl had an incredible year, winning or co-championing 13 different rodeos across the country while also being the reserve champion at six more. With her veteran talents and horsepower, this lady will be one to watch.

Wenda Johnson

Johnson has been a staple at the Thomas & Mack over the last several years. When she comes running down the alley in Round No. 1 fans can expect to see her riding Steal Money, "Mo".

The pair has made several runs in the yellow arena and has found success together in a variety of setups. For the last six years, Johnson has made the trip to Vegas ranked in the top 15 and with that experience comes wisdom about how to handle the pressure.

Andrea Busby

Andrea Busby | Nathan Meyer Photography

The 2024 WNFR Average Champion found her way back to Las Vegas for the second time in 2025. Busby is known throughout the industry to have some of the best horsepower in the sport. Her choice for Round No. 1 this year is HanksNTheFastLane who she calls "Goodbye".

The 6-year-old buckskin gelding has been making some really solid runs and picking up checks. After battling through some injuries to horses this year, Busby proved to the world that she belongs right here under the bright lights. With her string of horses available to her, she will be tough.

Katelyn Scott

This pretty blonde from Odessa, Texas had the September of a lifetime. She put her head down and went to work and ultimately it paid off. While others were in Sioux Falls at the Governor's Cup, Scott stayed closer to home but hit several rodeos and made the final push to be above the cutoff line.

Her partner for Round No. 1 will be the other pretty blonde, Peanut Seed, a 10-year-old palomino gelding. The pair kicked off this summer and never looked back.

Julie Plourde

As a last-minute replacement for a very unfortunate circumstance with Anita Ellis, Plourde didn't have much time to make her game plan, but that may very well work to her advantage. When the phone rang, Plourde accepted the challenge and headed to Las Vegas to make her debut.

She will be paired up with Wateverock RC in Round No. 1. Originally from Quebec, Canada, Plourde now makes her home in Krum, Texas. There's no doubt that Plourde got some veteran advice from another cowgirl who calls Krum home - Tiany Schuster. With a team like that, being a rookie might not matter!

More Rodeo News