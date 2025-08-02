After 45 Years Gary Rempel Retires As Rodeo's Most Awarded Pick-Up Man
The 2017 PRCA Pickup Man of the Year, Gary Rempel, has officially retired after 45 years in the arena. Raised on the Matador Ranch near Kyle, Saskatchewan, Rempel grew up on one of the largest ranches in Canada. This led him to be voted by cowboys to pick up at the Canadian Finals, a record 21 times. He went on to lead one of the most iconic pick up careers of all time.
In 2009, he was voted the Canadian Cowboy of the Year. In 2010, he gained national recognition for roping a bull who had jumped into the crowd at the Canadian Finals Rodeo. He was credited with the minimal amount of injuries sustained by those in the audience.
In 1992, Rempel moved to Montana, where he worked the Montana Circuit Finals Rodeo eight times. Twice, he worked the Columbia River Circuit Finals. He achieved his goal of being selected for the National Finals Rodeo for the first time in 1998 and went on to be voted in by cowboys, a record nine times. He was the second Canadian pickup man to work the NFR.
2015 was the first year the PCRA began awarding the “pickup man of the year.” Rempel was nominated in 2015, ‘16,’17, and 2018. He was awarded the honor in 2017. He worked the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo three times, once with Jeff Shearer in 2003. Again in 2005 with Scott McClain and finally in 2009 with Sonny Hanson.
Rempel was inducted into the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame in 2013 alongside the bucking horse Grated Coconut, the Calgary Stampede, and Buz Peth. In 2014, he worked the inaugural rodeo, “The American.” It is said to be the richest one-day rodeo in the world. He worked on it again in 2015 and 2016.
Rempel has picked up at every single Pendleton rodeo since 1991. He was one of the first cowboys selected to pick up at that rodeo. He worked the Pendleton PBR Classic from its creation in 2014 until 2016. Rempel was a bull roper in the arena and went on to be inducted into the Pendleton Roundup and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame in 2014. In 2018, Rempel was inducted into the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame.
He was lucky enough to have only suffered a few injuries during his long career. In 1985, he broke his leg, and in 2000, he suffered only minor injuries after he was dragged by two horses with a lariat rope wrapped around his legs during a freak hailstorm at a rodeo in Saskatchewan.
Later, in 2018, he was kicked by a bronc and suffered a compound fracture of his tibia at the Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer, Alberta. Only 12 weeks later, he was back in the arena at the Denver Stock Show.
It’s safe to say the arena will miss the legendary Gary Rempel and his work as a pickup man. In a post on social media, he wrote,
“Thank you for the memories, cheers, and support throughout the years. All of the friendships that we've made over the years have made the miles and the rainy rodeos worthwhile. I've got a lifetime of stories to tell and look forward to sharing some of them down the road.”