Maple Leaf Circuit Finals Set To Kick Off in Saskatchewan Capital on Wednesday

With many equine events across the United States shutting down due to the EHV-1/EHM outbreak, rodeo will carry on north of the border during the week and weekend of Thanksgiving. The 2025 Maple Leaf Circuit Finals are set for November 26-29, in Regina, Saskatchewan.

While there are no known cases in Canada reported to be connected to the current outbreak of EHV-1/EHM, per the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC), the Canadian Western Agribition (CWA) and CPRA have announced a set of guidelines for biosecurity.

The Maple Leaf Rodeo Circuit is a part of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), as well as Canada's own professional organization, the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association (CPRA). The top ten contestants in each of the eight major rodeo events will battle for year-end and finals titles during Agribition.

Two competitors in each event will earn a spot at the lucrative NFR Open, held in Colorado Springs, Colo., in July 2026. This major Playoffs Series rodeo can have a huge impact on an athlete's position in the World Standings.

Money won at this event will count towards the CPRA and PRCA 2025 standings, so it plays a key role in the cowboys and cowgirls potential Canadian Finals Rodeo (CFR) and National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifications for next year.

Who To Watch at the Maple Leaf Finals

Kyle Lucas | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lucas Macza will be returning as a three-time Maple Leaf Circuit Champion in the saddle bronc riding, having also won the Finals title last year for the first time.

Tie-down ropers Kyle Lucas and Logan Bird have both made names for themselves on the PRCA circuit over the past several seasons and will compete in Regina.

Ryan Shuckburgh (No. 26 in the World in 2025) and six-time NFR qualifier, Scott Guenthner, will compete in the steer wrestling. Guenthner recently made a clean sweep of the 2025 CFR and will compete in Las Vegas in December once again.

Jayden Wilson recently earned the CFR Championship in barrel racing and she will also be competing for another major title in the capital of Saskatchewan.

The team roping will feature several teams who have made major splashes at PRCA events and the recent CFR, including Kavis Drake and Denim Ross and Kash Bonnett and Logan Cullen.

More information regarding the event and tickets can be found here. Season standings can be located here. The Round 1 draw has been posted on the CPRA website here. The official statement regarding EHV-1 precautions can be read here.

Recommended Articles