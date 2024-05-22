Rodeo Daily

All-Around Cowboys Dominate at Rodeo Killeen

Cooper Martin and Chet Weitz stole the spotlight at the Killeen, Texas PRCA rodeo, showcasing their all-around talent alongside other rodeo giants.

Madison Richmann

Brody Cress competing at the 2023 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
Brody Cress competing at the 2023 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. / Hillary Maybery for SI Rodeo

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) rodeo in Killeen, Texas, is a premier event that showcases the top talents in the sport of rodeo. This rodeo attracts skilled competitors from all over the country who are on the pro rodeo trail. As contestants prepare for the busy summer months, Kileen is a must-stop competition along the way.

Spectators are also offered an exhilarating experience; beyond the competitions, attendees can also enjoy a range of entertainment options, including live music, food vendors, and family-friendly activities, making it a fun-filled outing for people of all ages. Kileen is the place to be for rodeo enthusiasts and anyone looking to experience the excitement and adrenaline of one of America's most beloved sporting traditions.

Moreover, the rodeo serves as a platform for promoting and preserving the rich heritage of the American West. It celebrates the cowboy way of life and pays tribute to the traditions and values that have shaped the rodeo culture for generations. The town of Kileen is known for preserving the cowboy way.

This year, the Kileen PRCA took place May 16-18. Very successful cowboys and cowgirls showed up to compete. Standing out were all-around cowboys Cooper Martin and Chet Weitz. They showcased their exceptional talents by excelling in the tie-down roping and team roping events. Their remarkable performances in these disciplines led them to tie for the coveted all-around title of the rodeo. Martin and Weitz's achievements highlight their versatility and skill across multiple rodeo events. Uniquely, they roped together as a team, placing second with their 4.1-second run.

Chet is a 23-year-old talent who calls London, Texas home. Known for his all-around skills, Weitz has had much success in the tie-down roping and team roping throughout the last couple of years.

Cooper Martin is a 27-year-old and three-time NFR qualifier who lives in Alma, Kansas.

Other big names were seen at the top of the leaderboard in Kileen, such as World Champion tie-down roper Marcos Costa and seven-time NFR qualifying saddle bronc rider Brody Cress.

See full results below:

Rodeo Killeen Results

Bareback Riding

1

Wacey Shalla

84.5

$1,545.00

2

Bryce Eck

83.0

$1,770.00

3

Payton Lackey

81.5

$843.00

4

Jade Taton

79.5

$562.00

5

Roedy Farrell

79.0

$328.00

6

Kash Martin

73.5

$234.00

Steer Wrestling

1

Gary Gilbert

3.5

$1,854.00

2

Paul Melvin

3.8

$1,534.00

3

Heath Thomas

4.1

$1,214.00

4

Cade Staton

4.4

$895.00

5/6

Taylor Pavlosky

4.8

$447.00

5/6

Dylan Schroeder

4.8

$447.00

Team Roping

1

Casey Tew/Cody Tew

4.0

$2,530.00 each

2

Chet Weitz / Cooper Martin

4.1

$2,200.00 each

3

Tyler Tryan / Logan Moore

4.2

$1,870.00 each

4/5

Riley Kittle / Will Woodfrin

4.4

$1,375.00 each

4/5

Jayse Tettonhorst / Ty Arnold

4.4

$1,375.00 each

6

Devon Johnson / Boogie Ray

4.5

$880.00 each

7

Peyton Walters / Brandon Gonzales

4.8

$560.00 each

8

Wyatt Imus / Tyler McKnight

5.6

$220.00 each

Saddle Bronc

1

Brody Cress

82.0

$1,914.00

2/3

Logan Cook

81.0

$1,247.00

2/3

Ira Dickinson

81.0

$1,247.00

4

Casyn Ballenger

80.5

$696.00

5

Weston Patterson

79.5

$406.00

6/7

Sterling Crawley

79.0

$145.00

6/7

Isaac Diaz

79.0

$145.00

Tie-Down Roping

1

Marcos Costa

8.4

$2,389.00

2

Carsyn Sunivson

9.3

$2,077.00

3

John Douch

9.5

$1,766.00

4

Paden Bray

9.7

$1,454.00

5

Cole Clemons

10.1

$1,143.00

6

Cameron Crow

10.4

$831.00

7

Carson Watford

11.5

$519.00

8

Chance Rodriguez

12.7

$208.00

Barrel Racing

1

Kelly Allen

17.0

$2,326.00

2

Jymmy Cox

17.19

$1,977.00

3

Tiany Schuster

17.24

$1,628.00

4

Sadie Miller

17.25

$1,325.00

5/6/7

Andrea Busby

17.26

$853.00

5/6/7

Keyla Costa

17.26

$853.00

5/6/7

Kaycee Killingsworth

17.26

$853.00

8/9

Jesse Harris

17.37

$436.00

8/9

Brittany Tonozzi

17.37

$436.00

10/11

Ivy Hurst

17.43

$320.00

10/11

Kalli McCall

17.43

$320.00

12

Jo Fisher

17.50

$233.00

Bull Riding

1/2

Garrett Wall

86

$3,014.00

1/2

Scott Wells

86

$3,014.00

3

Toby Hale

85.5

$1,934.00

4

Riggen Hughes

82

$1,251.00

5

Ethan Winckler

81

$796.00

