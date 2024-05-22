All-Around Cowboys Dominate at Rodeo Killeen
The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) rodeo in Killeen, Texas, is a premier event that showcases the top talents in the sport of rodeo. This rodeo attracts skilled competitors from all over the country who are on the pro rodeo trail. As contestants prepare for the busy summer months, Kileen is a must-stop competition along the way.
Spectators are also offered an exhilarating experience; beyond the competitions, attendees can also enjoy a range of entertainment options, including live music, food vendors, and family-friendly activities, making it a fun-filled outing for people of all ages. Kileen is the place to be for rodeo enthusiasts and anyone looking to experience the excitement and adrenaline of one of America's most beloved sporting traditions.
Moreover, the rodeo serves as a platform for promoting and preserving the rich heritage of the American West. It celebrates the cowboy way of life and pays tribute to the traditions and values that have shaped the rodeo culture for generations. The town of Kileen is known for preserving the cowboy way.
This year, the Kileen PRCA took place May 16-18. Very successful cowboys and cowgirls showed up to compete. Standing out were all-around cowboys Cooper Martin and Chet Weitz. They showcased their exceptional talents by excelling in the tie-down roping and team roping events. Their remarkable performances in these disciplines led them to tie for the coveted all-around title of the rodeo. Martin and Weitz's achievements highlight their versatility and skill across multiple rodeo events. Uniquely, they roped together as a team, placing second with their 4.1-second run.
Chet is a 23-year-old talent who calls London, Texas home. Known for his all-around skills, Weitz has had much success in the tie-down roping and team roping throughout the last couple of years.
Cooper Martin is a 27-year-old and three-time NFR qualifier who lives in Alma, Kansas.
Other big names were seen at the top of the leaderboard in Kileen, such as World Champion tie-down roper Marcos Costa and seven-time NFR qualifying saddle bronc rider Brody Cress.
See full results below:
Rodeo Killeen Results
Bareback Riding
1
Wacey Shalla
84.5
$1,545.00
2
Bryce Eck
83.0
$1,770.00
3
Payton Lackey
81.5
$843.00
4
Jade Taton
79.5
$562.00
5
Roedy Farrell
79.0
$328.00
6
Kash Martin
73.5
$234.00
Steer Wrestling
1
Gary Gilbert
3.5
$1,854.00
2
Paul Melvin
3.8
$1,534.00
3
Heath Thomas
4.1
$1,214.00
4
Cade Staton
4.4
$895.00
5/6
Taylor Pavlosky
4.8
$447.00
5/6
Dylan Schroeder
4.8
$447.00
Team Roping
1
Casey Tew/Cody Tew
4.0
$2,530.00 each
2
Chet Weitz / Cooper Martin
4.1
$2,200.00 each
3
Tyler Tryan / Logan Moore
4.2
$1,870.00 each
4/5
Riley Kittle / Will Woodfrin
4.4
$1,375.00 each
4/5
Jayse Tettonhorst / Ty Arnold
4.4
$1,375.00 each
6
Devon Johnson / Boogie Ray
4.5
$880.00 each
7
Peyton Walters / Brandon Gonzales
4.8
$560.00 each
8
Wyatt Imus / Tyler McKnight
5.6
$220.00 each
Saddle Bronc
1
Brody Cress
82.0
$1,914.00
2/3
Logan Cook
81.0
$1,247.00
2/3
Ira Dickinson
81.0
$1,247.00
4
Casyn Ballenger
80.5
$696.00
5
Weston Patterson
79.5
$406.00
6/7
Sterling Crawley
79.0
$145.00
6/7
Isaac Diaz
79.0
$145.00
Tie-Down Roping
1
Marcos Costa
8.4
$2,389.00
2
Carsyn Sunivson
9.3
$2,077.00
3
John Douch
9.5
$1,766.00
4
Paden Bray
9.7
$1,454.00
5
Cole Clemons
10.1
$1,143.00
6
Cameron Crow
10.4
$831.00
7
Carson Watford
11.5
$519.00
8
Chance Rodriguez
12.7
$208.00
Barrel Racing
1
Kelly Allen
17.0
$2,326.00
2
Jymmy Cox
17.19
$1,977.00
3
Tiany Schuster
17.24
$1,628.00
4
Sadie Miller
17.25
$1,325.00
5/6/7
Andrea Busby
17.26
$853.00
5/6/7
Keyla Costa
17.26
$853.00
5/6/7
Kaycee Killingsworth
17.26
$853.00
8/9
Jesse Harris
17.37
$436.00
8/9
Brittany Tonozzi
17.37
$436.00
10/11
Ivy Hurst
17.43
$320.00
10/11
Kalli McCall
17.43
$320.00
12
Jo Fisher
17.50
$233.00
Bull Riding
1/2
Garrett Wall
86
$3,014.00
1/2
Scott Wells
86
$3,014.00
3
Toby Hale
85.5
$1,934.00
4
Riggen Hughes
82
$1,251.00
5
Ethan Winckler
81
$796.00