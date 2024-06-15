Teton Ridge Becomes Official Western Sports Partner of National High School Rodeo Association
Teton Ridge, a sports media and entertainment company committed to elevating the iconic western way of life, announced today a multi-level partnership with the National High School Rodeo Association (NHSRA) to impact and support young athletes as they set out on their path in the industry.
In addition to having a large presence at the National High School Finals Rodeo (“NHSFR”) and the National Junior High Finals Rodeo (“NJHFR”), the Teton Ridge team will work alongside the NHSRA team to develop western sports media training, an educational programming series, integrating champions from The American Rodeo into NHSRA events to inspire and more exciting developments to be announced along the way.
Aspiring athletes will also be given a rare opportunity to showcase their talent on the largest stage in western sports at The American Rodeo 2025 Championship, produced by Teton Ridge. HYER Boots and Teton Ridge will award the nine 'National High School Finals' world champions an automatic seed into the regional semifinals for a chance at a $1 million bonus. Additionally, each of the two preliminary go-rounds and all of the high-stakes jackpots at the NHSFR in Rock Springs, WY, will serve as qualifiers, offering young athletes the opportunity to compete alongside world champions for one of the most coveted titles in all of Western sports.
On the digital front, the Teton Ridge-owned innovative platform “Inside Rodeo” will become the “Official Interactive Experience” partner of NHSRA. Followers and fans will have direct access to everything from daily schedules, daysheets, results, leaderboards and a variety of games and prizes.
"Teton Ridge has a steadfast commitment to engaging, entertaining, and educating the next generation of Western sports athletes and fans,” said Deirdre Lester, CEO of Teton Ridge. “This partnership is a perfect match. The NHSRA shares our mission to support and develop the leaders of tomorrow in this industry, which is essential to its longevity and growth. Our team looks forward to integrating into events at both state and national levels, along with ongoing campaigns, to help these young athletes build toward their future.”
“We at National High School Rodeo are super excited about the newly formed partnership with Teton Ridge,” NHSRA Executive Director, James Higginbotham reflected. “Teton represents all things western, especially rodeo. We feel Teton has the personnel and expertise that exemplifies and shares many of the goals that we at National High School Rodeo have - the importance of family, country and the desire to assist and prepare our members as they pursue their future goals in life, especially the western industry. We look forward to the continuation of the very positive partnership with optimism of the future for our sport.”
“The NHSRA has deep roots in preserving western heritage and it goes without saying that is thanks to many of our partners and sponsors,” added NHSRA VP of Marketing, Gary Hawkes. “We don’t take our partnerships lightly and this is going to be a new and exciting one. Teton Ridge has proven to make a name for themselves in the industry and positive impact on the entities it involves itself with. High school rodeo has such a rich and illustrious history throughout the western sports industry, and we are excited to keep bringing it to the forefront. There are some exciting avenues this partnership may lead, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds.”
Information for this article taken from a press release from Teton Ridge.